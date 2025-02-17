Ssh, don’t tell anyone, but Donald Trump is ‘very fond’ of Prince William and finds him ‘irresistible’

Donald Trump and Prince William‘s not-so-secret love affair might be just beginning, according to new reports. Amid the new-old president’s quest to burn as many bridges as possible in the shortest amount of time, it’s being claimed that the heir to the British throne might be employed by the U.K. government to ensure the paranoid prez doesn’t turn against his allies across the pond.

The prince and the president formed an unlikely bond last December when the pair met in Paris while attending the reopening of Notre Dame. Trump couldn’t contain his feelings for the Prince of Wales, gushing to reporters that his new man-crush looked “very handsome” with his recently acquired rugged beard. “He looked very nice, and I told him that,” the puppy-loved-up president said.

Now, it seems King Charles and his government are planning on using Trump’s William-mania to keep him on side. The Telegraph spoke with several insider sources at the palace and they concurred that the Royal Family knows that sending William to seduce Trump (almost certainly not literally) is the country’s best shot at avoiding the POTUS turning on the U.K. as he has done many other nations in his short term in office so far.

One source noted that Trump is “very fond” of William and he greatly enjoyed their “banter” during their night in Paris together. Another alleged that Trump remains in close contact with King Charles and his son, turning to both of them whenever he wants to be apprised of what’s going on in the U.K. A third source even went so far as to say that Trump can’t resist the prince’s appeal: “He is very popular on both sides of the pond, and that will be irresistible to Trump.”

But how does the prince himself feel about being pimped out to the president for the sake of his country? Well, as the old saying goes, he’s apparently willing to just “lie back and think of England” as a fourth source confirmed that William is “happy” to do his duty, even if that means whispering sweet-nothings into Trump’s ear.

“It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics, but when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s Government, the Prince is happy to play his role,” the source assured.

It’s a shame that Trump hates Prince Harry’s guts so much, as the close ties William’s little brother has to Canada probably aren’t helping the nation’s problems keeping his bullying at bay. As Trump continues deploying tariffs on international imports from the likes of Mexico and China, in addition to Canada, with the EU warned it could be next, it’s no surprise U.K. officers are concerned they might end up on his hit list. But who knows, maybe Trump’s enduring endearment for the Royals could mean they have nothing to worry about and there will be no need to send in William to make kissy-faces at him. Whatever happens, though, they’ll always have Paris.

