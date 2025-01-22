Trump would have ‘no qualms’ about deporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but they are ‘so low’ on his priority list

We’re all of 48 hours into the second presidency of Donald Trump, and so far we’ve gotten rollbacks on queer rights, Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration, and exactly zero reasons to believe that the world stage will emerge from these next four years unscathed.

Whatever else the Trump presidency will usher in and out remains to be seen, as the only common pattern in any of the Donald’s destructive behaviors is the erosion of humanity. But, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle push the right buttons, their ejection from the United States could very well be on the cards. For now, though, those two seem a low priority for Trump.

Speaking recently to GB News, royal commentator Sarah Louise Robertson has remarked that Trump would have zero apprehensions about deporting Harry and Meghan, even if that matter hangs low on his list of priorities.

Trump can do anything at the moment, Harry and Meghan are so low down on his list of priorities. At the moment, he won’t have given them a thought. But later down the line, if they say something else to upset him, I don’t think he would have any qualms.

Markle has been outspoken about Trump’s poisonous mortal essence for nearly a decade now, while Harry’s admission of his past use of marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms in the United Kingdom (per an excerpt in his 2023 memoir Spare) has called his visa status into question. Harry’s visa application information was ultimately kept sealed, with U.S. judge Carl Nichols stating “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke’s immigration records” during the 2024 ruling.

Robertson’s suggestion that Harry and Meghan are low on Trump’s list of priorities is very strange, as that would imply that Trump has any true priorities whatsoever.

Folks, if there was ever a time that Donald Trump had anything to live for, those days do not exist right now, and may never exist again. This man does not have priorities, he is not passionate about anything, and he has absolutely no interest in anything he’s doing right now. His actions are defined by how well they place him in a position of dominance over others; this is why he takes criticism poorly, and this is why he plays to a crowd that wrongly believes the value of humanity is something that we must pillage from one another.

But these aren’t priorities, because Trump is not capable of regarding anything with any real value or importance. He sees the world and the people in it as a series of objects that must be made as vapid and meaningless as he is. This is why Harry and Meghan will only be targeted by Trump if they poke the proverbial bear; because any criticism is antithetical to Trump’s very existence.

And so if you find yourself staring out at the road ahead with an emotional cocktail full of apathy and despair, know that those emotions are the goalposts of Trump’s perverted crusade in the Oval Office, and that we must subsequently challenge such things with love and sincerity at every possible opportunity.

