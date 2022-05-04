Inside Benedict Cumberbatch’s expensive real estate portfolio

Benedict Cumberbatch has become an undoubted star, with the English actor appearing across the Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and Marvel universes, and receiving two Academy Award nominations.

His pay packet for appearing as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped him accrue a great deal of wealth, which the actor has spent wisely on real estate. Owning several homes, here are some of Cumberbatch’s most expensive properties across his portfolio.

Los Angeles mansion

The crème de la crème of Cumberbatch’s impressive portfolio. The LA residence for the English star is used most often by him when filming stateside, with an impressive array of features. Private tennis court, home theater, gym, garage, and bar. All that adds up to the mesmerising $14.4 million valuation. A real life Sanctum Sanctorum, fit for a man who once played a gold-hoarding dragon in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

North London home

Located in the North London suburb of Camden, Cumberbatch’s primary residence is a stunning Victorian era home. With a price tag of $2.8 million, it does good work to justify its price. With five bedrooms, he’s got plenty of room to host his many variants we’ve been shown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Hampstead rental property

Like many of the rich and famous, Cumberbatch didn’t just stop at two properties. He also rents out another home in Hampstead, London. The villa is believed to be worth $4,100 a month to rent, making it not exactly backpacker accommodation. A three-floor property with three bedrooms, and a rooftop terrace, it’s a divine homestead, if you have the coin.