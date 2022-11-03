Inside Timothee Chalamet’s $11 million Beverly Hills estate

Timothee Chalamet is no stranger to the finer things in life and has chosen to splash out big on a brand new home previously owned by a famous model.

The Dune star spent $11 million to purchase his new West Coast home, taking it off the hands of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, who had owned it since 2016. The Santa Monica Mountains property is over 5,500 square foot, with the level of amenities way beyond the needs of one actor, you’d imagine.

Upton and Verlander made a large profit of $5.7 million from their sale to Chalamet. Featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over an acre of land, you’ll likely not struggle to invite friends over. The property has seen several high profile celebrities own it since it was constructed in 1976. The likes of Kenny G, Hollywood producer Jon Peters, former tennis player Pete Sampras, and Upton have all claimed the property.

Featuring two walk-in wardrobes, high ceilings, natural light, and a truly bodacious spa, it’s a solid retreat from Hollywood life. The exterior of the home features a tennis court constructed by previous owner Sampras, an outdoor spa, and a pool. If you’re friends with Chalamet, you’d be hoping he’ll be the one to host the gatherings.

Chalamet will also have some high-profile neighbours, with Cameron Diaz, Vin Diesel, John Mayer, and Eva Longoria all within earshot for the 26 year-old actor. How much time Chalamet will truly have to spend in his new home seems minimal, with the New York-born actor still busy with the Dune franchise.