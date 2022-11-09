Internet celebrates as YouTuber Nikita Dragun is arrested for bizarre crime

Nikita Dragun has been arrested following an absurd-sounding alleged crime spree, as the masses celebrate the controversial YouTuber’s downfall.

Dragun is one of the biggest names in YouTube make-up channels, with her boasting over 3 million subscribers and amassing over 300 million video views since debuting in 2014. Outside of her history in make-up videos, she became perhaps best known for her controversial party held during the worst of California’s COVID-19 cases in June 2020.

Now, she’s given birth to one of the strangest sounding police reports which may ever get written. TMZ has reported Dragun was arrested by police in Miami following alleged battery and disorderly conduct at The Goodtime Hotel, before retreating nude into the hotel’s pool and splashing the cops with water. Dragun may have been taking the hotel’s name far too literally.

Given Dragun’s past with courting controversy, the internet is taking a victory lap with news of her arrest. Revelling in the downfall of others has never been so cathartic for some Twitter users, but who doesn’t love a bit of celebrity schadenfreude?

nikita dragun in jail 🙏🏾 used to pray for times like these pic.twitter.com/Lu5blbpt4J — aj (@jamaicanoill) November 8, 2022

Well worth noting and something which is definitely not okay is people intentionally misgendering Dragun in some strange attempt to insult her. Doing this really helps no one, in particular any trans or non-binary people you know who may see you doing this.

People misgendering Nikita Dragun on purpose after she got arrested: 🤡🤡

Trans people also commit crimes, just like other queer people and straight and cis people that does NOT give you the right to disrespect trans identities

Disrespecting 1 trans identity is disrespecting ALL — rainbow being #BlackLivesMatter 🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@CartoonsAreMyFA) November 8, 2022

YouTubers getting arrested feels so much like the lower-quality version of Hollywood celebrities doing similar theatrics. We can only hope Dragun recorded the whole crime spree to make some excellent content for her YouTube or TikTok account.

Dragun is currently under a $5000 bond for disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer, and misdemeanor.