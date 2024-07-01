Is ABC News anchor David Muir married?

David Muir is a journalist best known for anchoring ABC World News Tonight and co-anchoring ABC’s news magazine show 20/20.

Recommended Videos

Muir has previously worked as an anchor and a reporter at WTVH-TV in Syracuse, New York, as an anchor and a reporter for WCVB television in Boston, and on other ABC vehicles like World News Now, America This Morning, and Primetime.

He’s a hugely popular figure in the news and journalism world, with People naming him one of the 15 sexiest newsmen alive in 2017. However, his personal life is something he keeps incredibly private.

That’s inevitably led to a lot of speculation about it, including the question of whether he might be gay. But, is Muir married?

What is David Muir’s marital status?

Image via ABC News

Although David Muir doesn’t talk about his private life, Hello! confirmed he isn’t married in September 2023.

The 50-year-old has a loving family, which includes an older sister, Rebecca, and two younger step-siblings from his father’s second marriage. His siblings have given him several nephews and nieces that he refers to lovingly as his “squad.”

Muir doesn’t have any children, but he does have a beautiful dog, Axel, who regularly appears alongside the star on his Instagram page and who he clearly loves to bits.

It’s within the rights of any human being — famous or otherwise — to publicly disclose only the personal information they wish to disclose. Muir’s wish to keep his private life private should be granted by everyone. We wish him all the best in his life, however he chooses to live it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy