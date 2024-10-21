Is Al Roker leaving The ‘Today’ Show?

Much like morning coffee, Al Roker has been a staple part of many American households. The Today Show reporter has been forecasting the weather to millions since 1996, long enough that he has become a grandparent on the job. But recent changes at NBC and The Today Show have led many to believe that the larger than life TV personality might soon be making a big career decision.

The suspicion that Roker might be leaving the show began after the legacy weatherman was absent for two consecutive days in September. In his absence, the weather segment was taken by Today 3rd Hour co-host, Dylan Dreyer. So, is the long-running weathercaster saying goodbye?

Clearing the air

Concerning his September absences, it was later revealed on Roker’s social media that he had been away at a climate change program held at Moonlight Studios, where he was the panel moderator. That day, Roker posted an Instagram story with the caption: “I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be moderating a dynamic panel discussion on the importance of cross-industries collaboration at @bmwusa’s #climateweeknyc event tomorrow, 9/24.” Since then, has been business as usual.

So while Al Roker might not be leaving The Today Show just yet, his longtime partner and co-host, Hoda Kotb, is. Roker shared that he had been glad since he received the news from Kotb in a 3:45 A.M. phone call that had made him panic at first.

“If I were where Hoda is right now, I would probably do the same thing because she’s got two young children.” he said. This was also confirmed by Kotb, who implied that she was retiring to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

“I had my kiddos later in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie than I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time,” Kotb said during the announcement.

Kotb was named co-anchor of Today in 2018, along with Savannah Guthrie. She was also the first host of Today’s fourth-hour weekday morning broadcast, which started in 2007. Kotb, Guthrie, and Roker typically appear on the main show together, where Roker does the weather forecast.

Kotb’s departure from the program is expected to happen in early 2025. It was also confirmed that she would still hold a position at NBC News, likely behind the cameras.

Al Roker’s “having a great time!”

Faced with the reality of retirement after Kotb’s announcement, Roker has in the past revealed he currently has “no plans” to retire. However, that does not mean that the 70-year-old weatherman has not considered it. In an interview with PEOPLE, Roker disclosed that, unlike Kotb (who has two young children), he is “on the other end… I’ve got one foot in the grave.”

The NBC veteran earned his official grandfather badge in July, 2023, after the birth of his granddaughter, Sky Clara Laga. In the meantime, Roker plans to keep “having a great time” until the inspiration to retire strikes him. “Maybe a year or two. Maybe not, but I’m enjoying it. I love this! You don’t get off the train until the last stop,” he quipped. So we can rest assured that the weather will still be delivered in typical Roker fashion for the time being.

