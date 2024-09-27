Hoda Kotb just made a tearful ‘TODAY’ show announcement

The ever-popular TODAY has long been a revolving door of bizarre segments and co-anchors, but for years, there’s been one constant in the form of Hoda Kotb.

The beloved presenter and journalist, who first joined TODAY back in 2007, has long steered the ship of the series, outstaying her former longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and having since shared the desk with Jenna Bush Hager for five years.

Alongside this years-long role, Kotb has enjoyed stints at CBS News and Dateline, though she had consistently remained a permanent fixture at NBC as the host of the fourth hour of TODAY. Kotb is basically a part of the furniture at this point, which makes her departure from the long-time interactive show all the more upsetting for lifelong fans.

So, why is Hoda Kotb leaving the Today show?

After rumors of her departure continued to grow within the pop culture bubble, the long-time NBC host recently announced that she will officially exit TODAY next year. Her decision to leave the show is largely in part to wanting to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5. This decision is undoubtedly upsetting for NBC fanatics who have long adored and supported Kotb, but her choice to be a present mother to her children is certainly to be admired.

While addressing the situation during a recent birthday celebration, Kotb insisted that she realized it was time to take up a next chapter in her life after receiving so much love and support from fans over the years. “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new, Kotb said in an interview, insisting that she has already reached the top of the mountain and knew things couldn’t possibly get any better.

Despite the disappointing window into her current thought process, Kotb has reported that she will remain as a host on the NBC show for the remainder of this year and into early next year, although she simultaneously revealed that will be staying at NBC in a smaller, undisclosed role. Following her announcement, support and words of kindness have poured in from friends, fans, peers, and family from all over, proving that Kotb was as beloved as any host could ever possibly be.

So while it’s incredibly bittersweet news for those who’ve grown to love Kotb as a staple on TODAY, and while Geist tries his darndest, he can never capture that loveable Kotb magic. That being said, she has lent plenty of happy memories to long-time viewers, and all we can now wish for is that Kotb enjoys her days at home being as beloved of a mother as she was as a host.

