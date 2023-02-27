Where is Hoda Kotb from the ‘Today Show?’

Today Show fans are worried about Hoda Kotb after the 58-year-old failed to appear for her hosting duties for the morning program last week.

According to Hello Magazine, Kotb wasn’t present at the Feb. 24 taping alongside Savannah Guthrie, and hosts Tom Llamas and Craig Marvin filled in her position. In addition to being away from the Today Show, the publication states that Kotb has also been missing in action for Today with Hoda and Jenna for about a week. Kotb’s last episode, which was pre-taped days before, with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager was on Feb. 20. It was reported that Bush Hager has since been leading the show with Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist.

Although there were no details about Kotb’s absence at the time, the mother of two was active on her social media page, mainly Instagram. Kotb’s weekend posts consisted of inspirational quotes. Fast forward to Feb. 27, Kotb continues to draw concern from fans, so much so that the phrase #WheresHoda started to trend after she didn’t return to work, and her Today Show-related podcast titled Making Spaces has yet to release a new episode. The podcast is usually updated every Monday morning.

What Happened to Hoda?

Throughout the past week, Kotb’s co-workers remained tight-lipped about her absence until Feb. 27. In the recent Today Show, Guthrie addressed the situation on the morning broadcast. The 51-year-old shared several times that Kotb “was taking the morning off.” Despite Guthrie’s response, she didn’t share any additional information.

That same morning after the news, Kotb uploaded a photo on her official Instagram that said, “Choose Hope.”

Immediately following her post, fans flooded Kotb’s comment section and sent well wishes to the star. One social media user wrote, “We miss you! Hope all is well.” At the same time, another said that they were extending prayers to Kotb, “Praying for you! Not sure what is going on but God! All things are possible with GOD.”

While a third Instagram user expressed how much they missed seeing Kotb on the air. They stated, “Hoping all is well with you and your family. Miss seeing you in the morning.”

One individual pointed out that the world collectively was worried about Kotb because of the extended absence and shared that everyone is praying for her and her family’s well-being. That person said, “Hoda, we are really worried about you. Take all the time you need, but I know I collectively speak for everyone when I say we pray you and yours are ok! We miss you!”

At this time, Kotb has yet to provide a reason regarding her absence.