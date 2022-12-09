Al Roker shares health update after being readmitted to the hospital for blood clots

Beloved Today show host Al Roker is finally back home after being hospitalized for a blood clot for the second time since last month. The 68-year-old was first admitted in mid-November, and although he made it home for Thanksgiving — was forced to miss Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

Though he was able to spend the holiday at home, Roker was later readmitted to the hospital due to his condition.

“Home!” Roker shared on Instagram on Thursday, along with photos of himself alongside his wife and daughter. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, Today show family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

On Nov. 18, Roker first shared the news that he had been hospitalized after blood clots were found in his leg and lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote at the time. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

During the Thanksgiving broadcast on Nov. 24, Roker’s colleague Hota Kotb shared an update on his condition.

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah [Guthrie] we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal,” Kotb said at the time. “But as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering — he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.”

With any hope, Roker will continue to make forward progress on his recovery.