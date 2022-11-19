Al Roker, the beloved host of the Today Show, is recovering in the hospital due to blood clots.

Roker updated the world about his whereabouts on Friday in an Instagram post where he shared an image of a get-well-soon bouquet:

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

“So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home ❤️♥️♥️” wrote Deborah Roberts, Roker’s wife and an ABC News correspondent.

“Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” remarked journalist Craig Melvin.

“You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️” wrote fellow Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

“Al Roker—hurry back to us…counting the days xoxoxo” commented Hoda Kotb, who is also a co-host of Today.

Over on Twitter, where Roker also posted the update from the hospital, fan well-wishes poured in, including from one person who apparently recently recovered from a similar ailment.

“Al, this was me at the end of September. Same thing. DVT. PE. VA Hospital. And a photo from last weekend at @RedRockCynLV (the weather was perfect for a hike!). Praying for your full and speedy recovery! God bless!”

Al, this was me at the end of September. Same thing. DVT. PE. VA Hospital. And a photo from last weekend at @RedRockCynLV (the weather was perfect for a hike!). Praying for your full and speedy recovery! God bless! pic.twitter.com/uvMLC3jei2 — A.J. Ali ✊🏾✌🏾❤️ (@aj_ali) November 19, 2022

Another Twitter user who said they went through something similar told Roker, “It’s a long road but gets a bit better every day.”

That happened to me 5 years ago. Huge DVT in leg, 8 PEs. 9 days intensive care, 19 inpatient rehab. It's a long road but gets a bit better every day. pic.twitter.com/X3NiL33W5f — Mrs Rosefyre 🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@MrsRosefyre) November 18, 2022

“I’m sorry about your stay in the hospital, and I’m hoping you mend quickly. Here’s a picture of my cat,” another fan wrote while posting a soothing picture of a cute feline.

I'm sorry about your stay in the hospital, and I'm hoping you mend quickly. Here's a picture of my cat. pic.twitter.com/AocHkxEqac — hellnokitty (@Bazil2Linda) November 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Roker has gone public when it comes to struggling with a medical issue. Back in 2020, he also took some time off when he underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer. He discussed his experience openly in order to raise awareness for Black men facing prostate cancer risk, the Associated Press reported.

Roker has been co-hosting NBC’s coverage of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1995, and since the annual festivities are happening next week, it’s not entirely clear whether he will be opting out of hosting duties this year.

Get well soon, Al.