The name Big Meech is tied to a larger-than-life figure with a story that has fascinated people for years.

Recommended Videos

Born Demetrius Flenory, Big Meech co-founded the infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF), one of the most prolific drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in the U.S. during the early 2000s. This was made more popular by the Starz crime drama BMF. For years, fans of the BMF series and those who followed the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family have been wondering when Big Meech will get out of prison. And there has been a major update on that front.

Why was Big Meech imprisoned?

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, alongside his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, founded BMF in the late 1980s. They started out small in Detroit, dealing with drugs on a local level. However, by the early 2000s, the brothers had built a massive empire that spanned across the country, distributing thousands of kilograms of cocaine in cities from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Their wealth and influence grew, with Big Meech living a high-profile, flashy lifestyle that attracted attention. In addition to their drug empire, the Flenory brothers also ventured into the music industry, forming BMF Entertainment. This was a way to launder money but also helped boost the careers of some high-profile hip-hop artists, further intertwining Meech with the entertainment world.

While Big Meech may have been living large, federal authorities were hot on his trail. In 2005, after years of investigation, the DEA arrested Big Meech and his brother Terry in a massive drug bust. The evidence was overwhelming, and in 2008, both brothers were convicted of running a continuing criminal enterprise, among other charges. Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The trial revealed the extent of BMF’s activities—authorities estimated that the organization had been responsible for distributing over $270 million worth of cocaine.

Is Big Meech out of prison?

There have been attempts to reduce Big Meech’s sentence over the years. In 2020, he was hoping for a compassionate release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as his brother Terry was released early for similar reasons. However, Big Meech’s request was denied. However, as of Oct. 15, 2024, Big Meech was officially released from federal prison.

This update, confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and reported by several sources, has a lot of people buzzing. However, he’s not entirely free just yet. Instead of walking straight out into the world with no restrictions, he’s been transferred to community confinement. Community confinement can take two forms: either home confinement or a halfway house. It’s essentially a transitional phase where inmates are gradually reintroduced into society while still under some level of supervision.

After nearly two decades behind bars, he’s finally getting a taste of life outside. Although his release from prison is a significant development, he’s not completely off the hook yet. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his projected release date is now Jan. 27, 2026. This means he’ll be under strict guidelines, though the specifics haven’t been made public. With his release from prison, the next chapter of his life will be watched closely by both fans and critics alike. The world has changed a lot since Big Meech was first locked up, and it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into it now that he’s out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy