Bob Menendez
Celebrities
Politics

Is ludicrously corrupt senator Bob Menendez a Democrat or a Republican?

This guy's many crimes are why people don't trust politicians.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:02 am

Robert “Bob” Menendez is a lawyer and politician who has served as the senior United States senator from New Jersey since 2006. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 until 2006.

Born on New Year’s Day in 1954 in New York City, the 70-year-old son of Cuban immigrants has recently been at the center of a significant political controversy. According to the New York Times, he’s been convicted in a federal bribery case involving businessmen and foreign governments, having already survived one prior corruption indictment. The guilty verdict on July 16, 2024, swiftly resulted in urges for his resignation (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led the charge in that regard, as per NBC).

Specifically, he’s been found guilty of bribery (two counts), wire fraud (three counts), extortion (three counts), obstruction of justice, acting as a foreign agent for Egypt, and conspiring to commit said offenses (seven counts).

Menendez and his wife had received cash, many gold bars, and car and mortgage payments in exchange for his acts on behalf of Egypt.

But which political party does Menendez represent?

Which political party is Bob Menendez a member of?

Bob Menendez is a Democrat. However, he had declined to run for the Democratic Party’s nomination in New Jersey’s 2024 U.S. Senate election. Instead, he was running as an independent under the party name “Menendez for Senate” when he was found guilty of the abovementioned crimes.

It remains to be seen how Menendez will respond to his convictions and the calls for him to resign. We’re sure we’ll find out in due course.

