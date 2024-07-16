What did Bob Menendez do that resulted in him being found guilty of corruption?

On Tues. July 16, 2024, a jury declared New Jersey senior Senator Bob Menendez guilty of bribery, acting as a foreign agent for Egypt, obstruction of justice, extortion, and conspiring to commit those crimes. Menendez, a Democrat, was running for reelection as an independent when the verdict was announced.

Recommended Videos

Alongside other evidence, four gold bars were reportedly found inside a closet in Menendez’s bedroom, which were used to bribe the politician, the prosecution said. Nadine Menendez, Bob’s wife, and three New Jersey businesspeople — Wael “Will” Hana, Fred Daibes, and Jose Uribe — also faced charges related to the case. Hana and Daibes were found guilty. Uribe took a plea deal and testified against Menendez. Nadine, meanwhile, would not stand trial due to a cancer diagnosis, according to Politico.

Menendez acted as a foreign agent

Jury finds Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts — including bribery, extortion and wire fraud — in federal corruption trial https://t.co/abeAUilJGq pic.twitter.com/SZ83CD6aMb — CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2024 via CNN/X

Bob Menendez, who pleaded not guilty, acted as a foreign agent when he used his power as a senator to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar. In return, Menendez and his wife received cash, car and mortgage payments, and the gold bars mentioned, according to the jury. The prosecution says Fred Daibes gave Menendez the gold.

In 2013, Daibes reported the bars stolen. Law enforcement returned the gold, which had serial numbers, to the New Jersey businessman and noted the serial numbers in the investigation. Those serial numbers were then used to link Daibes to the gold discovered in Menendez’s home. Menendez’s defense said Menendez’s wife, Nadine, accepted the bribes, including the gold, without Bob’s knowledge.

Menendez has been asked to step down

Today's verdict finding Senator Bob Menendez guilty on 16 counts demonstrates that the Senator broke the law, violated the trust of his constituents, and betrayed his oath of office.



In America, everyone – no matter how powerful – is accountable to our laws. pic.twitter.com/ljJrQFB2eu — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 16, 2024 via Governor Phil Murphy/X

Facing decades behind bars, Bob Menendez faced senate expulsion or the choice to step down after the guilty verdict was reached. Menendez’s sentence was expected to be announced in late October. Menendez’s colleagues called for him to resign, including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said in a statement.

Menendez, 70, has faced legal problems and allegations throughout his political career. In 2015, Menendez was indicted on unrelated bribery and fraud charges when he pressured the Dominican Republic to benefit a Florida businessman. Two years later, a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case, and in 2018 the Justice Department dropped the charges.

“I am deeply, deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision. I have every faith that the law and the facts will not sustain that decision and that we will be successful upon appeal. I have never violated my public oath,” Menendez said after the 2024 guilty verdict was announced.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy