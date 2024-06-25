What happened to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao?

In June 2024, embattled Oakland, California Mayor Sheng Thao, a Democrat, faced challenges on two fronts. Just days after a Thao recall initiative made the ballot that month, the FBI raided the first-term mayor’s home, one of several properties in the city searched by federal agents at that time.

Thao’s setbacks came amid an already politically tenuous atmosphere in Oakland. Not so long ago, Oakland was seen as a more affordable city on the rise compared to nearby San Francisco. But now, among other issues, crime and homelessness problems have increased, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported. In recent years, Oakland has also lost or will soon lose all of its professional sports franchises, and the city population of around 400,000 residents has declined.

Mayor Sheng Thao has not been charged with any crime

A defiant Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao says she “will not be threatened out of this office” by “radical right wing forces.” Says she has done nothing wrong and is not target of investigation. “One of the hardest moments of my life.” pic.twitter.com/l5DcIV93I6 — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) June 24, 2024 via Wilson Walker/KPIX/X

On June 20, the FBI raided Mayor Thao’s house, one other home in the area, and offices shared by the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA) and California Waste Solutions. California Waste Solutions manages Oakland’s curbside recycling program, CBS News reported. Members of the Duong family, including Andrew and David Duong, who own the other Oakland home targeted by the FBI, also hold leadership positions at VABA and California Waste Solutions.

Oaklandside says California Waste Solutions has been under investigation for illegally laundering campaign contributions to Oakland city councilors including Thao, who served on Oakland’s city council before her time as mayor. After the FBI raid, Thao resisted calls for her to resign, and insisted she is not the subject of the investigation.

“I want to be crystal clear. I have done nothing wrong. I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me,” Thao said in public comments. Thao also suggested that the raids were instigated by the same monied interests behind her recall attempt.

Thao’s political future is uncertain

via KPIX/YouTube

Many thought Thao would likely remain in office after the recall vote in November. But after the FBI raid, Thao’s political future is in doubt.

“Don’t start trying to deflect, defer, and project (to try) to have people asking about other things. Talk about the merits of the recall. We don’t need victims. We need someone who’s going to step up to the plate, accept responsibility for what is going on, and accept responsibility for her part of what has happened. And then, have a plan to address it. Don’t just blow it off,” former Alameda Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who has been involved in Thao’s recall, said after the mayor’s public comments.

In other blows, Thao had several key team members resign suddenly after the FBI raids including her attorney, Tony Brass, who said he was not consulted before her press conference, and that he and Thao differed on the best legal path forward. Francis Zamora, Thao’s spokesperson, quit the next day. Zamora gave no reason for his departure.

