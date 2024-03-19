Is Brian Peck related to Josh Peck?

Warning: The following article mentions sexual abuse and assault. Please read with care. The entertainment world has undoubtedly been reeling over the last few days in light of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a fresh-faced ID Discovery documentary now streaming on Max, which has exposed alleged sexual assault and exploitation of young actors at the hands of several former Nickelodeon cast and crew members.

One of the biggest takeaways from the tell-all docuseries thus far has been the jaw-dropping interview with former child actor Drake Bell, who infamously starred in Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, and made several appearances on The Amanda Show. In the aforementioned interview, Bell reveals extensive sexual abuse at the hands of dialogue coach and actor Brian Peck when Bell was a teenager, with Peck even working on Nickelodeon series such as All That and The Amanda Show.

Following Bell’s tell-all, folks online are continuously falling deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of sexual exploitation and abuse that allegedly occurred throughout the Nickelodeon company — including whether or not Josh Peck, Bell’s former co-star on Drake & Josh, and Brian Peck, are related or not.

Are Brian Peck and Josh Peck related?

Despite the two individuals sharing the same last name, no, Brian Peck and Josh Peck are not related. As previously mentioned, Brian Peck worked as a dialogue coach and as an actor, making brief appearances in Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows. Josh Peck, on the other hand, was hired by Nickelodeon as a young actor, and made appearances on The Amanda Show, and eventually served as Bell’s co-star for mega-hit Drake & Josh.

Due to the same last name, a handful of netizens have criticized Josh Peck and unknowingly spread misinformation, claiming that Brian Peck is Josh’s dad. In reality, the duo are not related, but the backlash for Josh Peck is certainly high for other reasons. In the aftermath of Bell’s interview in the docuseries, Josh Peck has been heavily criticized for keeping close ties with Hollywood, and remaining silent about Bell’s alleged sexual abuse.

At the current time of this writing, Josh Peck has yet to publicly address Bell’s interview or accusations, which has continued to anger folks online. As for Brian Peck, he was arrested back in 2003 for a “lewd act” against a child, which turned out to be Drake Bell. Peck eventually served over a year in prison and was forced to register as a sex offender, though he was subsequently hired by Disney, and is now leaving his life privately, and refusing to acknowledge the situation at hand.