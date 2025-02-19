Is Britney Spears lawyering up amid troubling romance with ex-convict lover Paul Soliz?

Britney Spears just sent us all into a frenzy after she reunited with her former attorney, Matthew Rosengart, recently. In case you missed it, Rosengart is responsible for the pop star’s freedom from her obnoxious 13-year conservatorship. It was terminated in November 2021 with the help of this attorney. The reunion happened amid the disturbing news that Spears reunited with her ex-convict boyfriend Paul Soliz.

So, could the “Toxic” hitmaker be lawyering up now that she’s back with Soliz? Or, could she be gearing up for another legal battle? Unfortunately, it’s neither of the two. At least, that’s what we got based on what she disclosed online. Apparently, Spears and Rosengart met up recently for a friendly catch-up.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the 43-year-old retired singer shared a video of herself with her former lawyer striking poses for the camera at the latter’s Los Angeles office. Their reunion happened seven months after they officially parted ways, so Spears acknowledged that she was getting all the feels.

“It’s been way too long since I’ve seen him !!! OMG OMG OMG !!! It was such an incredible day !!! I am blessed and got a book… He showed me up with his suit !!! I will be in heels next time … PS – I thought they were taking pictures but it was on Video,” Spears captioned her post.

Based on Spears’ warm smile and how she comfortably posed beside the lawyer, she was so happy to see him again. Despite immediate fan theories that she could be rekindling a professional relationship with the former federal prosecutor, insiders quickly shut down the speculations over their lunch meeting, saying it was purely social.

“She asked Rosengart to lunch to catch up,” one source exclusively told Page Six. Rosengart on the same day. Apart from his pivotal role in ousting Spears’ estranged father Jamie Spears as conservator in 2021, Rosengart also secured Spears a final settlement in April 2024 before moving on from the artist’s legal matters.

“They accomplished what they set out to do,” the source explained, adding that Rosengart is “very proud” of his work with Spears but is now focused on other high-profile cases.

Before the clarification, the timing of Britney’s legal reunion raised eyebrows due to her rekindled romance with Soliz. The couple, who split seven months ago, were spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day together — along with his children. As previously reported, Spears got back with Soliz in early February despite his being convicted in 2022 on felony possession of a firearm, and other misdemeanors.

The Grammy winner and the 37-year-old, who has a long rap sheet and a history of being labeled a “deadbeat dad” according to the Daily Mail, were seen cruising in Soliz’s Mercedes G-Wagon — a luxury ride Spears herself reportedly gifted her beau just a month into their relationship.

Since Spears has remained mum about her rekindled romance, fans could not help but wonder whether she’s seeking legal advice as a precaution. Sadly, only time has the answer to this. But it would be wise for her to get some professional advice, given what she went through to enjoy her life today.

