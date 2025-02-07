‘Mama, I’m in love with a criminal’: So Britney Spears just got back together with an ex-lover, who is a convicted felon

Britney Spears seemingly likes to prove her bashers right because why else would she rekindle her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Paul Soliz? Of all her past lovers, excluding her first ex-husband Jason Alexander, Soliz is notorious for being convicted in 2022 on felony possession of a firearm, with several previous misdemeanors. Aside from that, she got in trouble late last year because of him.

In December 2024, we reported about Soliz’s estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, struggling to track him down as he was reportedly hiding in the pop star’s house. Mancilla even asked a process server to inquire about Soliz’s whereabouts at Spears’ 13,000-square-foot estate in Thousand Oaks, California. But the effort was futile, as the singer’s security turned them away.

Soliz has nine children from different relationships, and some of them allegedly stayed at the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s house last year. Spears’ close pals did try to persuade her to ditch her problematic lover, who has been convicted of multiple crimes, but she kept on ignoring their warnings.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, TMZ broke the news that Spears and Soliz are back together. It’s not clear when and how long they split before this, as several reports claimed late last year that they were still together. But the Daily Mail claimed recently that their rekindled romance comes seven months after their last breakup.

Anyhow, the confirmation that Spears is back to romancing her criminal ex came in the form of paparazzi photos published by TMZ. In the snaps, Spears is seen sitting on the passenger side of a black Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, which was parked outside Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley.

Insiders told the tabloid that Spears bought the car for her beau a month into their romance. Eyewitnesses also confirmed that she spent some time with Soliz and two of his younger children at the playground. She was even heard clarifying to some people there that “these aren’t my kids.” Other than that, she barely interacted with the other parents and their little ones at the facility.

Spears seems to be fond of her boyfriend’s children. In September 2023, she was snapped with one of his daughters. Then, in August 2024, she took three of his children to a Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks.

As for her own kids, Spears shared both Jayden, 18, and Sean, 19, with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Both lived with their dad because a court granted him sole custody in 2008. They even moved with him to Hawaii in August 2023. Since the two are now young adults, Spears has found a way to reconnect with them. We heard she’s offering “any help” she could give to her younger son, who is passionate about music production.

While Spears may be enjoying her time with Soliz’s young children, fans are sure he’s not a good fit for her and may even be dangerous. Last May, she and Soliz were reported to have had a serious fight while staying at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, though Spears claimed she merely twisted her ankle by mistake and screamed in pain.

