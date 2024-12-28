‘Always weasels his way back’: Britney Spears ignoring ‘red flags’ of married boyfriend currently in hiding as his wife tries to storm the singer’s mansion

Britney Spears seems to have a knack for picking bad boys, but this time she might be outdoing herself. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz, who comes with a laundry list of red flags, is reportedly in hiding as his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, struggles to track him down.

Mancilla’s desperate attempts to serve Soliz divorce papers have now led her straight to Spears’ mansion, but even that’s proving to be a dead end.

Citing court documents, In Touch Weekly reported that Mancilla, who has been married to Soliz for eight years, is pleading with the court not to dismiss her divorce case as she’s been unable to locate him. Her last-ditch efforts to serve Soliz via alternative methods, including potentially posting an ad in the newspaper, come after multiple failed attempts to confront him at Spears’ sprawling 13,000-square-foot Thousand Oaks estate in California.

With Mancilla’s directive, a process server reportedly visited the pop star’s home on Nov. 14, only to be turned away by security, who claimed Soliz did not live there. Not one to give up easily, Mancilla sent the server back two days later, but got the same excuse. Now, Mancilla’s case is in limbo, leaving her stranded while her elusive husband reportedly enjoys the high life with Spears, 43.

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Mancilla filed for divorce in October, listing their separation date as June 29, 2023. She’s asking for legal and physical custody of their four children and spousal support, though she wants the contractor’s right to collect support terminated. Meanwhile, Soliz’s shady behavior — along with his alleged nine children from various relationships — isn’t exactly helping his case.

Sources close to Spears are reportedly waving every red flag they can find, urging the singer to reconsider her relationship with Soliz, 38. “But he always weasels his way back in,” a source told In Touch in October, adding that Soliz’s criminal record and questionable motives have the singer’s inner circle deeply concerned.

But Spears seems to be ignoring the warnings. Despite rumors of past blowouts, including a heated fight at the Chateau Marmont in May, Spears appears to have welcomed Soliz back into her life — and possibly her mansion. According to insiders cited by In Touch, Soliz has even taken over as her social media manager and allegedly has some of his nine children living at her house. “Britney has her blinders on,” the source added. Unless someone can talk her out of this, Paul’s going to be the next Kevin Federline, only 10 times worse.”

Earlier this year, Mancilla had already called out her husband for his questionable behavior after learning about his relationship with the “Lucky” songstress. “My husband fell in Britney Spears p***y. He was married, and now he denies his children,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

But while Mancilla is determined to battle it out in court, Spears’ whirlwind romance with Soliz has continued to defy logic. Spears’ pals and her brother, Bryan Spears, fear she’s rushing headlong into another bad decision. There are rumors swirling that Soliz could even pop the question soon, making him potentially husband number four for the pop icon.

With his wife hunting him down, a criminal record casting shadows, and nine kids in tow, Soliz’s chaotic baggage might just make him the most scandalous chapter in Spears’ book yet.

