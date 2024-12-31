‘We’re like twins’: Britney Spears ‘sees so much’ of herself in her son and is ready to ‘offer any help’ to help his music-producing career

You don’t have to be a Britney Spears fan to be aware of what she went through with motherhood, her mental health and her love life. Her issues, combined with the 13-year-long conservatorship, put a strain on her relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, but the latter reunited with his mom over the holidays.

Following the end of her conservatorship, Spears has worked on rebuilding her life. She got married, divorced, and recently moved to Mexico. She often gave insights into her new life, which she exposed in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. However, her relationship with her two sons has always been a mystery.

Sean Preston and Jayden James, which she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, moved to Hawaii with their father, their stepmom, and their two stepsisters. Britney stopped paying child support for her children in November 2024 after 17 years. Since then, her youngest, Jayden James, has moved back to California and reunited with his mom.

Britney Spears proves a mother’s love never dies as she proudly praises her son

In a new series of photos shared on Instagram on Dec. 31, Spears proved she’s a mom like any other — proud of her child. She shared several shots of her 18-year-old son, and proudly announced to the world that he’s “mine forever.” She acknowledged just how similar the two of them are, as her youngest has always borne an uncanny resemblance to his mom. “It’s weird, we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl,” Spears continued in the caption.

Addressing their complicated history, she wrote: “He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3!!! I’m in shock!!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me!!!” Spears continued praising Jayden, adding, “He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes!”

Her youngest is interested in music production, which he shares on his Instagram with his 31k followers. His latest post, released on Dec. 21, had fans noting how much he looks like his mom, while also praising his talent.

“You have your mother‘s eyes and her talent,” wrote a follower. Another asked him to support his mom, adding that everyone would support him if he did. Others simply asked him to do a remix of his mom’s hits. “Imagine if he produced his mom’s next album?” asked another.

Following her post on Christmas, calling it the “Best Christmas of my life” because her son was with her, a source told PageSix Britney is ready to do anything to help Jayden James with his career in music.

“Britney sees so much of herself in Jayden. She got started at such a young age, too, and respects his work ethic. Britney loves Jayden’s style and thinks he has such a fresh sound. She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion. Britney fully supports Jayden’s music producing career. She doesn’t think he needs any advice but let him know she’s more than willing to lend a hand or offer any help along the way if he needs or wants it.”

So far, reuniting with her youngest feels like a huge milestone for the “Gimme More” singer and hopefully, Sean Preston, 19, will follow in his brother’s footsteps and mend his relationship with his mom. Until or if that happens, she already has enough cause for celebration.

