‘Red lips and delicious wine!’: The newly single Britney Spears celebrates turning 43 with a Mexican party trip to die for

After spending 13 years in an involuntary conservatorship, Britney Spears can finally do normal things, like celebrate her birthdays however she likes. And that’s exactly what she did when she turned 43 on Dec. 2. She gathered a group of her best pals and jetted off to Mexico for some much-needed fun, which she also documented on social media.

“Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday,” a source, who said the singer hired a private jet for the trip, told People. “She loves Mexico and can’t wait to celebrate in the sun.” In a post on Instagram, Spears shared a photo of herself in a silk, champagne-colored dress which, judging by the accompanying “red lips and delicious wine caption,” she wore for a festive dinner. She also shared a picture of a delicious-looking strawberry birthday cake.

But the paparazzi seemed to dampen the singer’s celebrations by taking unflattering photos of her boarding the plane. So naturally, Spears addressed the reporting between posts about her birthday. “It hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” she said, referring to the 1980 horror flick Friday the 13th. “The paparazzi have always been incredibly cruel to me.”

“I know I’m not perfect at all by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico,” Spears said in jest. Somewhere in the mix, she joked that she was turning five years old and would be attending kindergarten soon. It’s sad that after everything she has been through, the singer has to defend herself from strange tabloid reporting because some publications still feel the need to paint Spears in a negative light.

Spears was also officially declared single on Dec. 2 as her divorce from Sam Asghari was legally finalized. After a five-year relationship, the couple married in June 2022. However, in July of the following year, the pair separated, with Asghari filing for divorce in August 2023. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The singer was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004. But that union was quickly annulled a few days later.

​In 2004, Spears married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Jayden (18) and Sean Preston (19). The couple divorced in 2007, with custody of the children, who were very young when their parents split, going to Federline. But the story has somewhat of a happy ending as the singer recently reunited with Jayden, with sources claiming that the 18-year-old has moved to Los Angeles to be close to his mom.

According to the source, Spears is “spending a lot of time” with her youngest son, though it is unclear if they are sharing a home. The pop star has also reportedly been working on repairing her relationship with Sean Preston. If the family can mend all their emotional scars, it will be a big step toward the happy life Britney so dearly needs.

