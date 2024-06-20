This year, there was a significant increase in the number of viewers of the female College Basketball Division, and Caitlin Clark played a part in that. All things considered, the six-foot point guard is arguably one of the best female college players of all time, and was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. But was she chosen to bring her star power to the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Recommended Videos

Altogether, Clark’s path from high school superstar to WNBA player has been nothing short of incredible. That’s why the latest news about the Paris 2024 Olympics has ultimately created buzz, as many hope the famous rookie will lend her abilities to the team.

Will Caitlin Clark play at the Paris Olympics?

The U.S. women’s basketball team has a long history of dominance at the Olympics, having won a record nine gold medals in 11 visits since 1976. The tremendous success reflects the great quality of players chosen for the roster during the competition.

However, when the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball roster for 2024 was released, the initial excitement soon turned sour for some, as Caitlin Clark’s name was left off. Many took to social media to express their disappointment. Altogether, the responses have been mixed, with others claiming that the lineup is solid enough.

The selection committee has subsequently come out to justify their decision, emphasizing the importance of expertise. Led by women’s basketball icon, Jen Rizzotti, it’s been noted that “other players checked a lot more boxes,” especially based on their previous international performances. Therefore, for the committee, it’s all about the skills, and not about the popularity of a player.

This won’t be the first time notable names have been left out of the lineup leading to the Olympics Games. Examples of such decisions include: the 2004 exclusion of current veteran Taurasi, the 2008 exclusion of the legendary Candace Parker, and the 2016 exclusion of Stewart.

What does this mean for Clark’s future?

When it comes to not making the Olympic team, Caitlin Clark has nothing but praise for the 12 who made it: “it’s the toughest team to make.”



Clip: pic.twitter.com/LX59YA5Bzf — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2024

While missing out on the 2024 Olympics is a setback, it’s far from the end of Clark’s journey. At just 22 years old, she has a long and bright career ahead of her. After all, she’s already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark has also stated that, while joining the Olympic team is a dream come true for most people, she will not allow the omission to dissuade her from pursuing her goals. “Hopefully one day I can be there,” she said. “I believe it is only a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years roll around, I’ll be there.”

Whatever happens, Caitlin Clark will always be remembered for her contributions to basketball history. With what looks to be just the start of a long and lucrative career, there will be plenty of time to witness her on the biggest platform in the near future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy