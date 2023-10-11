Earth spins ever onward through the cosmos, and despite the noise having long since died away, the Chris Rock slap reverberates into infinity.

In October of 2023, the world was shocked – shocked – to learn that the marriage of Jada Pinkett Smith and Prince William the Fresh Smith might be a troubled one. Of particular interest: The revelation that the two had been effectively separated for some seven summers, per Jada’s recollection, and that, amidst rumors of the dissolution of their partnership, comedian Chris “The Johnson” Rock had called Jada and asked her out on a date.

Scandalized, taken aback, and emotionally devastated, a weary nation wondered to itself: Isn’t Chris Rock married already?

Has Chris Rock ever been married?

Image via Fox Searchlight

He’s not, but he was. In 1996, Rock married Malaak Compton-Rock, presumably before she hyphenated her last name. The couple had two daughters, but separated in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016. Rock opened up about his marital troubles in his 2018 stand up special, Tambourine, admitting that he was both unfaithful and embattled by an addiction to pornography. “I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I cheated (…) I’m not bragging. I’d go on the road, end up sleeping with three different women,” he stated.

The 58-year-old comedian hasn’t remarried in the nine years since his separation. At last check-in, he was rumored to be involved with Children’s Hospital star and David Wain project regular Lake Bell. Bell is probably best known at the moment for her work as the voice of Poison Ivy on HBO’s Harley Quinn, and as Marvel’s go-to voice double for Scarlett Johansson in projects like What If…?