Is Dwayne Johnson related to WWE’s Roman Reigns and the Bloodline?

As the clock ticks down to WWE‘s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night, fans will finally get to see the revenge match as Roman Reigns puts his undisputed WWE universal championship title on the line against Sami Zayn. With Reigns well on the road to WrestleMania 39, a burning question has been buzzing: Are Reigns and The Rock cousins in real life? Indeed they are.

Dwayne Johnson, otherwise known as The Rock, is a megastar who is now known for his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise as well as Black Adam. His films have now grossed over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Before all that though, he made his name in the WWF and during its transition to the WWE as he helped build what is known as the Attitude Era. His wrestling career spanned from 1996 to 2004 with brief returns over the years. The Rock is a solidified presence in the WWE, which is why fans are wondering if the cousin promo with Reigns is a put-on.

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, signed his first contract with the WWE in 2010 under the ring name Roman Leakee, and then went on to finally become Roman Reigns in 2012. The Rock had already established his presence in the wrestling world, and it was now time for a new generation to come up. Reigns fit the mold as wrestling’s favorite villain, but he was going to need a boost and the masterminds behind the scenes knew exactly who to call, which begins with the famous Anoa’i family connection.

The Rock and Roman Reigns family connection

As Pro Wrestling outlines the family lineage, it begins with Sika Anoa’i who went into wrestling with his brother Afa to form the team Wild Samoans. Sika’s youngest son is Joe Anoa’i, known in the ring as Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief as he has laid claim.

Peter Maivia was looked on by Sika and Afa as an uncle because their father, Elder Reverend Amituana’i Anoa’i, considered him a brother. They were “blood brothers,” even though they were not technically related by blood. Maivia’s daughter, Ata, later married Rocky Johnson, the father of The Rock.

On camera, Reigns has formed a popular stable with Jimmy and Jey Uso, who also happen to be members of the famed Anoa’i family tree. Their dad, Solofa Fatu Jr., wrestled under many names throughout his career, though the most famous of those was Rikishi, which he used in the WWF/WWE beginning in the 1990s. Afa and Sika happen to be Solofa’s uncles, which makes Jimmy and Jey Roman’s cousins.

It’s a huge wrestling family with decades full of legends from Sika and Afa to Reigns. There might be one technical aspect missing, but it’s family in their culture, and who’s trying to argue against that?