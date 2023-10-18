Is George Clooney gay?

Clooney has had many high-profile relationships with women and is currently happily married, so what do you think?

No, George Clooney is not gay. Duh.

His long string of relationships with women may have tipped you off, which includes actors Dedee Pfieffer, Kelly Preston, Denise Crosby, Kimberly Russell, Lucy Liu, Traylor Howard, Brooke Langton, Krista Allen, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Stacy Kieblier, and models Elisabetta Canalis, Sarah Larson, Monika Jakisic Lisa Snowdon, and Celine Balitran.

Or perhaps it was his two marriages to women that made you suspect he might be gay? Clooney was married for four years from 1989-1993 to actor Talia Balsam, and has been married to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin since 2014.

C’mon people

In August 2023, an online banner ad did the rounds that claimed Clooney was “out of the closet” and that “at 64, George Clooney confirms the speculations.” This turned out to be a link to a story on reference.com with the headline “Stars You May Not Know Are LGTBQ+“

But Clooney name’s isn’t even mentioned in the text of the article, meaning this ad was a flagrant piece of clickbait designed to drum up advertising clicks.

‘I think it’s funny’

Clooney has almost always treated this speculation with lighthearted contempt. In 2012, he spoke about his sexuality in an interview with The Advocate:

“I think it’s funny, but the last thing you’ll ever see me do is jump up and down, saying, ‘These are lies!’ That would be unfair and unkind to my good friends in the gay community. I’m not going to let anyone make it seem like being gay is a bad thing. My private life is private, and I’m very happy in it. Who does it hurt if someone thinks I’m gay? I’ll be long dead and there will still be people who say I was gay. I don’t give a s***.”

So yeah, Let’s put this tired rumor to bed for good. Anyway, needlessly speculating on someone’s sexuality based on unsubstantiated gossip is pretty classless and reinforces the stigma that being LGBTQ+ is something to hide for fear of being ashamed of it.