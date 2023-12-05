Is Gong Yoo married? His relationship status, explained

Having the status of one of the most prolific and talented actors in South Korea, Gong-Yoo’s professional and personal life has attracted media and tabloid attention. Born on July 10, 1979, Gong-Yoo appeared in some of the super-hit Korean films like Train to Busan, Silenced, and The Age of Shadows, to name a few.

He has also acquired recognition for his roles in a few popular dramas such as Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God where his role as Kim Shin has earned him enormous stardom and a swelling fan base. Well, popularity comes with immense public scrutiny and Gong-Yoo is not an exception.

Is Gong Yoo single or married?

As a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry, it won’t come as a surprise that his personal life has sparked loads of curiosity and speculations. Gong-Yoo is indeed regarded as one of the most eligible bachelors in Korea and as a result, fans are interested in constantly remaining updated about his dating life.

As of 2023, the Goblin star isn’t married yet. However, his relationship status has become the subject of gossip and rumors. It is believed that the actor has dated many of his co-stars in the past but has always been tight-lipped about his affairs.

Who has Gong Yoo been rumored to have dated?

Photo by CJ Entertainment

In 2022, he was rumored to have dated the well-known Korean actress, Kim Go Eun. The latter was named his potential sweetheart at the time but there’s been no confirmation. Rumors circulated that the duo met in 2018 and since then has been spending time together.

At the same time, he was also believed to be involved with actress Jung Yu-Mi even though there was no proof to substantiate the speculations. Of all his rumored relationships, it was his involvement with Im Soo Jung that became a popular subject. Gong-Yoo and Im Soo Jung worked with each other in the 2010 movie, Finding Mr. Destiny.

Their chemistry earned them immense recognition but shortly thereafter people started to see them as potential partners. One thing led to another and a majority of fans reached the conclusion that the pair had been secretly married and separated thereafter. The information wasn’t backed by any concrete proof and both of them refuted the claims of them being a couple.

Speaking on the subject, Im Soo Jung said, “I’m lucky to have had Gong Yoo as my first romantic scandal. He is like a colleague to me and I’ve been getting along well with him for a long time.” That’s as far as the topic of Gong-Yoo’s marriage has gone.

At present, he is definitely not married and if he’s in any serious relationship, it hasn’t been officially announced. Meanwhile, he continues to be associated with a long list of speculated affairs from the past.