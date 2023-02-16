The 10 best Gong Yoo movies and TV shows, ranked

Gong Ji Chul, known professionally as Gong Yoo, is one of the most famous and respected actors in South Korea. The artist began his acting career in 2001 when he played a character in the K-drama School 4; however, it wasn’t until six years later that Gong received his breakout role, as the protagonist of Coffe Prince.

Since then, the actor has starred in a vast number of TV shows and movies, some of which became insanely popular internationally. Now at 43 years old, Gong has an impressive collection of accolades to his name and is currently in the prime of his career. As global audiences gain more and more interest in this star, diving into his cinematic repertoire can be quite difficult, since many don’t know where to even begin. For this reason, we compiled a ranking of Gong’s best movies and TV appearances.

10. A Man and a Woman (2016)

Simply put, A Man and a Woman is a melodramatic romance about two people who begin a love affair after getting stuck together during a snowstorm. With its gorgeous snowy scenery, Finland sets the stage for the story, as the audience comes to understand the protagonists’ family lives, and the struggles they each face. At some point, the two must choose between their love for each other and the love and commitment they have for their respective children and lives. A Man and a Woman marks Gong’s first film role and is worth a watch for fans of romance.

9. The Suspect (2013)

Directed by Won Shin Yoon, The Suspect fits the classical action trope. In it, Gong Yoo is an ex-spy for the North Korean government who defected to the South. After taking it upon himself to investigate the whereabouts of his daughter and wife, who were enslaved and sold to another country, he discovers only their dead bodies and swears vengeance on their murderer. However, the character’s revenge plan is made difficult when he becomes the prime suspect in another assassination case. Those who enjoy frantic car chases and the thrill of a good manhunt will surely enjoy The Suspect.

8. Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 (2019)

Based on a feminist novel of the same name, this film centers around a woman in her 30s who experiences a strange phenomenon — she is seemingly being possessed by other women in her life, like her late grandmother and mother. Day by day, her behavior starts reflecting those women, and she begins living life as if she were them. While Gong Yoo is not the protagonist, his character plays a major role in this movie, which deals with the effect of a patriarchal society on women.

7. The Silent Sea (2021)

This science fiction TV show sees a future version of planet Earth compromised by desertification. With the fate of humankind at stake, a group of hand-picked individuals heads to the moon with the mission of acquiring samples from the Balhae Lunar Research Station, a base that has been vacant for five years, after its occupants died in secret circumstances. The contents of the sample are unknown to the team, as that information was supposedly lost. With a healthy dose of thriller and mystery sewed into the story, The Silent Sea makes for a compelling and intriguing watch.

6. Seobok: Project Clone (2021)

For fans of science fiction, Seobok: Project Clone hits the mark just as well as it does for those who enjoy philosophy. The film follows Gong Yoo’s character, Min Gi Heon, a former intelligence agent tasked with protecting Seo Bok (Park Bo Gum), the very first human clone. Because this clone knows the secret to eternal life, he’s in danger of being captured by those who wish to gain his knowledge, putting the two characters in numerous dangerous situations. Despite feeling a lot like an action thriller, Seobok isn’t afraid to go deeper, posing the question of what it means to be human, and the ethics of eternal life.

5. Silenced (2011)

Written and directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk — the creator of Squid Game — Silenced portrays the atrocious crimes that went on at a school for hearing-impaired kids, who were repeatedly sexually abused by staff members over the years. Unfortunately, the film is based on real-life events, offering difficult-to-watch portrayals of sexual assault and its consequences. Raw and intense, Silenced had a significant cultural impact on South Korea, sparkling conversation about the country’s lenient laws regarding sexual crimes, and eventually leading to actual change.

4. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God — best known simply as Goblin — is one of the most beloved TV shows in South Korea by both critics and the general public. In it, Gong Yoo plays an immortal being, doomed to watch those he cares about die while time simply passes him by. In order to end the torment of immortal life, the titular character must find the legendary Goblin’s bride, the only one who can rid him of this curse by pulling the sword from his chest. Although at times overly dramatic, Goblin is a creative and interesting watch, especially for fans of romance.

3. The Age of Shadows (2016)

Set in the 1920s, The Age of Shadows is filled to the brim with tension, exploring the consequences of the Japanese occupation of Korea. The film centers around Lee Jung Chool (Song Kang Ho), an informant responsible for dismantling the Korean resistance movement. Gong Yoo plays Kim Woo Jin, who operates an ordinary-looking antique shop, but in reality is leading a scheme to smuggle explosive equipment from Shanghai, which the resistance plans to use to take down the Japanese government. When the two meet — under false pretenses yet completely aware of each others’ identities — a complex psychological dance begins.

2. Squid Game (2021-Present)

Upon its release, Squid Game swiftly became a global hit, being now the most popular Korean TV show of all time. Heavy on social commentary and class dynamics, this series puts its main characters in a deadly game, competing for the chance to win a monetary prize. While the poor kill and get killed, the upper crust enjoys the entertainment.

Although Gong Yoo’s role in the show’s first season was small, it can’t be said that he left no mark. As a charismatic salesman who entices down-on-their-luck folks to join the game, the actor had viewers wrapped around his finger.

1. Train to Busan (2016)

Many would consider Train to Busan a masterclass in filmmaking — and they would be right. With a premise that could potentially make this just another apocalyptic thriller about zombies, Train to Busan manages to defy expectations by delivering some of the most heart-wrenching, bawl-your-eyes-out emotional moments in Korean cinema.

In the film, Gong Yoo plays Seok Woo, a divorced businessman who puts work above all else. When a viral outbreak takes over the country, Seok Woo and his daughter get stuck on a bullet train with other passengers, some of which are willing to do anything for survival.

Now that you’re slightly more familiar with Gong’s works, the only thing left to do is decide which film or series to watch first. It certainly won’t be an easy task, but in truth, there are no bad choices here.