Is Hannah Waddingham gay?

Hannah Waddingham is enjoying a much-deserved moment in the sun, and we couldn’t be more here for it.

Recommended Videos

The Ted Lasso star certainly didn’t find her start in the heartwarming series, but it was what truly elevated her to the popularity she currently boasts. She enjoyed stints in plenty of other popular releases, from Game of Thrones to Sex Education, but Ted Lasso showed the world what a gift the 49-year-old English actor truly is.

A gift that just keeps giving, it would seem. In the days since Ted Lasso concluded, Waddingham has only further cemented her position as one of the stage and screen’s most treasured stars. On top of her diverse and dizzying array of talents, Waddingham seems like a genuinely wonderful person. She’s kind, powerful, and inclusive, and she’s been a staunch LGBTQ+ ally since the very start. That, paired with her typical lack of a romantic partner, has many in the gay community praying that she numbers among our ranks, but Waddingham’s exact sexuality has never been crystal clear.

Hannah Waddingham’s sexuality

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Its rare that Waddingham just directly addresses her romantic life, which leaves plenty of room for fan speculation. And, given Waddingham’s… well, everything, every camp on the planet wants her in their corner. The gay community is no different, and — whether or not she actually identifies as among us — Waddingham couldn’t be happier to be counted among our ranks.

Waddingham has never been married, but she’s dated men in the past, which largely points to her status as a straight icon. She’s been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community for ages, however. While she’s never dated any women — at least, not publicly — Waddingham has clearly stated that “being an ally is everything” to her. She walks the walk, too — participating in several programs specifically linked to the LGBTQ+ community, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she’s adamant in her support of her queer peers.

Just ahead of the release of her dazzling holiday musical, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, Waddingham gushed about her ongoing support of her gay friends, fans, and peers. She noted that “It wouldn’t cross my mind to not lift the LGBTQ community up,” and that she strives to look beneath the surface and truly enjoy everything — not just the obvious things — that make the LGBTQ+ community what it is.

So there you have it. While her dating background certainly doesn’t define her, history would indicate that Waddingham is straight, but a staunch gay ally. She doesn’t number among our ranks, but we members of the LGBTQ+ community will always find support in Waddingham. And, let me just add, as this article’s official representative of the gay community, that if Waddingham should ever (EVER) venture into our camp, we’d welcome her with open arms.