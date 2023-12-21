Is Hannah Waddingham married? Her relationship timeline with Gianluca Cugnetto

Cugnetto is the father of Waddingham's daughter, Kitty. But are they still together? Here's what you should know.

While most of us were learning how to fully cope with the global coronavirus pandemic, Hannah Waddingham found herself ascending to a level of fame most people never get near thanks to the hit show, Ted Lasso.

But through it all, she’s kept her personal life well under lock and key. Here’s what we know about Waddingham’s love life and her relationship with Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto.

Is Hannah Waddingham married?

To date, Waddingham has never had a ring on her finger. She began a long-term relationship with hotel manager, Gianluca Cugnetto, before landing her current role as Rebecca Wetton on Ted Lasso.

She and Cugnetto were involved for over a decade and share a daughter, Kitty, to whom Waddingham gave birth in 2016.

Who is Gianluca Cugnetto?

According to Fashioneur, Cugnetto, an Italian national, studied Revenue Management in the United States at Cornell University. Beginning in 2007, he began a three-year directorial position at Starwood Hotels and Resorts. In November 2010, he began a similar position at Antara Hotels in Bangkok.

In 2015, one year before the birth of Kitty, he became General Manager at the U.K.-based Hotel Du Vin. He currently is the Director of Château de Codignat, a luxury castle hotel in Bort-l’Etang, France.

Though Cugnetto still visits his daughter, he and Waddingham are no longer in a relationship. It is unclear when they split, but Waddingham has indicated that she has been a single mother for some time now.

What condition does Hannah Waddingham’s daughter have?

Waddingham’s daughter has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Henoch–Schönlein Purpura. This condition causes blood vessels to swell and raises areas of bleeding underneath the skin, as well as joint and abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with the disease when Waddingham was away in Belfast filming scenes for SyFy’s Krypton series.

According to the Daily Mail, Waddingham asked the universe for a role that would allow her to work and still remain near her child:

“Can I thank you for what you’ve given me already, but can I just ask you for something that is close to home so I can do my main role, which is to be mama. And also can I ask that it’s something that really shows what I can do [as an actress]. And I hope that’s not asking too much.”

The answer came in the form of Ted Lasso. Waddingham met with producers only two months after her universal request.