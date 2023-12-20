Hannah Waddingham’s age, confirmed

Ted Lasso aired its third and final season in 2023, forcing its legion of fans to say goodbye to one of the best shows on television.

Its a bittersweet goodbye, after three seasons of the wholesome show, which chose the exact right moment to start airing. Its charming, uplifting vibe was a perfect antidote to the crushing weight of the pandemic, and the stellar cast — from Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein to Hannah Waddingham — that carried the show through each of its three seasons earned a special place in fan hearts.

Those same stars are finally finding time to appear in projects other than Ted Lasso, and —while we’ll always miss the sports dramedy — its a delight to see them cropping up in new pursuits. One of the most popular characters on the Apple Plus series was hands-down Rebecca Welton, the initially stern saboteur turned mentor and friend. Played to utter perfection by Hannah Waddingham, the character became a quick crowd favorite, and aided Waddingham in becoming a superstar.

She was always popular among a certain fanbase, but even Game of Thrones wasn’t enough to earn Waddingham the name recognition she currently boasts. That’s all thanks to Ted Lasso, the show that exposed just how talented the stunning actress really is.

How old is Hannah Waddingham?

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Waddingham’s clear skill in Ted Lasso, paired with her statuesque beauty and timeless appeal, are huge culprits behind her skyrocketing popularity. The stunning actress plays a woman in her middle age, maybe even a bit older, in the delightful series, something that a few viewers found hard to believe.

Sure, Waddingham looks like a mature woman, but the idea that she’s much over 35 feels a bit hard to swallow. That makes the revelation of her real age all the more shocking — would you believe that Waddingham is nearly 50? She rang in 49 in 2023, but barely looks like she’s flirting with 40.

Waddingham is absolutely gorgeous, and the only real tell, when it comes to her age, is her grace and maturity. She does put off a serene sort of wisdom, in television appearance and in roles, making the star’s true age a bit easier to believe. Still, she looks utterly ageless in her television and film appearances, which seems to be part movie magic, part incredible genes, and part Waddingham’s infectious energy.