Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?

Bon Jovi‘s name has been flooding headlines lately. Whether it’s because his son is promised to Millie Bobby Brown, or because Bon Jovi suddenly decided to disclose his body count, one thing’s for certain: Rock legends will make sure they’re never forgotten.

Recommended Videos

This time around, though, Bon Jovi’s coverage in the media is becoming less and less positive by the second. Following a contentious interview with ABC News, during which the musician admitted to cheating on his wife of 35 years throughout their marriage, excusing it by saying he is “not a saint” and attributing it to being a “rock ‘n’ roll star,” he’s once again in the spotlight — and just in time for the release of his documentary, Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Despite the moral ambiguity of his response, it has led many fans to wonder about the woman who married Bon Jovi 35 years ago, so here is everything we know about Bon Jovi’s wife.

Who is Bon Jovi married to?

Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi, the lead singer of Bon Jovi, aged 62, is married to Dorothea Hurley, aged 60. The couple tied the knot on April 29, 1989, and according to the singer, Hurley and Jovi are high school sweethearts. After over four decades together — including their time before marrying, which spanned nine years from the moment they met — the couple remain united.

According to CloserWeekly, Hurley is a fourth-degree black belt and a karate instructor. The couple first met in 1980 during their last year of high school, and married nine years later in Las Vegas. Not much else is known about Hurley aside from her age, occupation, and her immense tolerance for her rock ‘n’ roll husband’s shenanigans, though.

“I got away with murder. I’ll say it again on camera. I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint. I’m not saying there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good.” Job Bon Jovi with ABC News

In April 2024, ahead of the documentary screening event for Bon Jovi, Hurley was notably absent from the premiere. Many fans speculated whether her absence was related to Jovi’s bold and shocking admissions about their relationship — however, this assumption couldn’t have been further from the truth.

It turns out that the couple remains undyingly supportive of each other through thick and thin, and Hurley’s absence was actually due to COVID-19. Apparently, the karate instructor had contracted the virus, and therefore chose to quarantine at home. So while you may be wondering how exactly the couple remains together after those candid claims, Bon Jovi has addressed his marriage’s longevity with the Independent, and credited it to the couple having “a mutual admiration society, and being lucky enough to have grown up together.”

Thank you Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story is now streaming on Hulu.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more