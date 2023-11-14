When does ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ arrive on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso legend Hannah Waddingham is so much more than the co-star of 2024’s The Garfield Movie, enviable polyglot, and rightful heir to Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Most British-Sounding Name” throne.

She’s also a multi talented performer with – and this is just context-based speculation – at least one more project on her contract with Apple TV Plus. With that firmly in mind, we present to you: Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

A throwback to a bygone era of singing, dancing celebrity holiday concerts, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas brings its namesake Game of Thrones star to the stage in festive, bombastic fashion. Featuring twinkle-lit cheer, more saxophones than you see most days, and a seasonally-specific tidal wave of sleigh bell noises, it promises to be a new Yuletide classic for certified non-Scrooges.

Waddingham – whose last name sounds like a large rabbit side character in the Paddington Bear cinematic universe – won’t be performing alone. It would border on the egregious to invite AFC Richmond’s Rebecca Welton back to Apple’s streaming service without extending the courtesy to her fellow Ted Lasso alums. Phil Dunster, AKA Jamie Tartt (doo dooo doo-doo-doo) is confirmed to join the proceedings, as is Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, and a bevy of as-yet undisclosed “surprise guests.” Featured non-Lasso reunion appearances will be made by Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., and Sam Ryder.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is set to stream on Apple TV Plus exclusively. Barring unforeseen delays, it will be available for subscribers to watch beginning on November 22, 2023.