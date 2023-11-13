What is Hannah Waddingham’s net worth?

British actress Hannah Waddingham became widely recognizable through her role as Rebecca on the Apple TV Plus show Ted Lasso.

However, the award-winning 49-year-old has actually been in the industry for years, racking up quite a name (and bank account) for herself. Her roles in everything from major films to cameos in hit TV shows have made her not only widely known and appreciated, but relatively wealthy.

Waddingham is quite the singer as well, and even had a role in the Award-winning 2012 adaptation of the musical Les Misérables. She played a Factory Woman, likely lending her vocals to the soundtrack. It is unclear what Waddingham would have made in this role, but seeing as the film grossed nearly $150 million, according to The Numbers, at the very least she hopefully got a generous paycheck.

Waddingham has also had rolled on several hit TV shows, including Game of Thrones and Sex Education. She played Septa Unella on eight episodes of Game of Thrones, Jax-Ur on 13 episodes of Krypton, Sofia Marchetti on 14 episodes of Sex Education, and Lady Bellaston on 3 episodes of the mini-series Tom Jones. According to Backstage, actors and actresses in roles like hers commonly make up to $3,000 a day for TV show appearances. Not too shabby.

Though she has appeared in a whole host of films, one of her most recent was the role of the Mother Witch in Hocus Pocus 2. Though her salary for the long-awaited sequel is unclear, Entertainment Weekly reports was one of the most streamed Disney Plus films of all time, so they likely cut her a nice check.

Of course, her most iconic role will always be in Ted Lasso. For three seasons she graced our screen as Rebecca Welton. Not only did the role earn her an Emmy, but by season three, Waddingham was also earning somewhere between $125,000 and $150,000 per episode, according to Slash Film.

The actress also has several, probably high-paying, upcoming projects including her very own Apple TV Plus Holiday special and a role in the 2024 Garfield movie. Her musical special Home for Christmas will premiere on November 22.

With so much behind her and so much on the horizon, Hannah Waddingham has certainly proven herself when it comes to being an actress and singer. While Ted Lasso fans may miss Rebecca, everyone is anxiously waiting to see what Waddingham does next. It’s only going up from here, as is her net worth of, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $4 million.