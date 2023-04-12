Dread it, run from it, hide from it, Ted Lasso appears in your Twitter trending tab all the same. The British-American comedy has come out of frankly nowhere to dominate the awards season, and enlighten a whole new demographic about the world game. Now into its third and oft-floated final season, there’s never been a better time to learn the “Ted Lasso Way”.

But what exactly is the series about? What’s the overall deal with the series, and what do you need to know before you start your viewing?

What is Ted Lasso about?

Image via Apple TV

Ted Lasso follows the eponymous American football coach who is plucked out of nowhere to manage English Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond. With absolutely zero experience in the round ball game, his man management skills and almost stupidly optimistic outlook are the tools at his disposal to save his side from relegation. He is joined in his quest by long-time assistant Coach Beard, who follows him across the Atlantic.

Throughout its first two seasons, the audience learns more about this plucky underdog played by Jason Sudeikis, whose infectious optimism is the perfect antidote to the miserable, cynical, and often self-devouring English football culture. The behind-the-scenes management of Richmond is a crucial part of the series, with intrigue off the pitch for both Sudeikis and his co-stars.

You absolutely don’t need to know anything about soccer to watch the series, with it doing a perfect job of mixing the sports side with its gentle, hearty comedic side. The series has picked up a seemingly never-ending supply of Emmys in its first two seasons, and its third season is currently airing on Apple TV Plus.