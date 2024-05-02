Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series

With Netflix’s Twilight of the Gods, Zack Snyder will expand his creative reach towards animation for the first time since 2010’s Legend of the Guardians.

Inspired by Norse mythology, Twilight of the Gods will be the first animated production from Snyder’s company Stone Quarry and is set to be released as a Netflix original as part of his ongoing deal with the streamer, which has also resulted in viewership hits such as Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead.

Instead of helming the project alone, Snyder has partnered with writer and director Jay Oliva, who’ll act as Twilight of the Gods’ showrunner. Still, while the series is mostly Oliva’s responsibility, Snyder will direct at least two episodes, helping to set the story’s tone.

What’s the plot?

Netflix and Stone Quarry are developing Twilight of the Gods under absolute secrecy. So far, we don’t know much about the show’s plot besides that it’s a new twist on Norse mythology. As expected, wildly recognizable characters such as Thor, Loki, and Odin will be part of the animated series.

However, the list of characters includes relatively obscure names, such as Andvari, Egill, and Leif. The show’s title, Twilight of the Gods, also teases the story and suggests that it might be connected to the Ragnarok, the end of all things in Norse mythology. While Snyder is quite controversial, he can create fairly expansive fictional universes. So, whatever he’s cooking with Norse mythology will be at least entertaining.

Is there a trailer?

So far, Netflix has only unveiled a single image for Twilight of the Gods. That should change in the next few months, as the streamer is taking the project to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 12. The film festival is the biggest celebration of animation in the world, meaning a trailer will most likely be released before or during the festival.

While Netflix hasn’t yet set a specific date, the show will drop in Fall 2024. If we’re lucky, Netflix will give the series a precise release date during the Annecy festival.

The cast

While other details are scarce, Netflix has already confirmed the show’s star-studded voice cast. The highlight has to be Rahul Kohli as the voice of Egill. Kohli has appeared in many Netflix original productions, thanks to his partnership with horror master Mike Flanagan, the man behind The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Hill House.

John Noble, Regent King Denethor in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings, will voice Odin, the Allfather. Regarding Odin’s most famous children, Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones, Overlord) voices Thor, Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers, Timeless) voices Loki, and Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, Star Wars: Visions) voices Hel.

Sylvia Hoeks, from Blade Runner 2049 and Apple’s See, will voice Sigrid. Jamie Clayton, who shines in Netflix’s Sense 8 and the Hellraiser reboot, voices The Seid-Kona in the series. Corey Stoll, part of Snyder’s Rebel Moon, voices Hrafnkel in Twilight of the Gods. As for Peter Stormare, Constantine’s Satan, and Count Vertigo in the Arrowverse, he’ll voice Ulfr.

The extensive main voice cast of Twilight of the Gods also includes Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones, The Witcher) as Andvari and Lauren Cohan (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Walking Dead) as Inge. Stuart Martin as Leif completes the voice cast. This is Martin’s third time in one of Snyder’s projects, after Army of Thieves and Rebel Moon.

