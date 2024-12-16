‘Is he talking about Diddy?’: Jamie Foxx is aware the ‘devil’ is after him but knows he is ‘blessed’ after an altercation leaves him with stitches

Online conspiracy theorists think Jamie Foxx has dropped yet another hint that Sean “Diddy” Combs is after him. They say the clue came in an Instagram post that Foxx shared after Foxx was attacked at his birthday party last weekend in Los Angeles.

Foxx had a mysterious health scare last year that he referenced in his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, saying it was a brain bleed that led to a stroke. Not long after Foxx was hospitalized, however, some theorized it had something to do with the Diddy sex abuse scandal and that Diddy may have even tried to kill Foxx in a cover-up.

Foxx mentions that speculation in What Had Happened Was …, telling the audience, “The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Did he?’”

Foxx added, “Hell no, I left those parties early. I was out by 9 … Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here,” he said, joking about the vast amounts of baby oil law enforcement recovered in raids at Diddy’s properties.

But about a week after the Netflix special dropped, Foxx was attacked at an LA restaurant, and despite Foxx’s denial, it renewed the theory that Diddy has a hit out on the actor.

“The Devil is busy”

Foxx was attacked on Friday night, and on Sunday he shared an Instagram post stating, “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” captioned in part, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it.”

Fox News shared their report about that post on X, and in response, someone commented the “devil” Foxx mentioned could be Diddy or his men, though a Foxx spokesperson and the Beverly Hills Police Department have since explained the Friday night fight situation, and according to them, Diddy, who is behind bars in New York, was not involved.

Is he talking about Diddy? 😆 — Angela Kurai (@AKurai66395) December 16, 2024 via Fox News/X

According to TMZ, Foxx was celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in LA with his family. A party at another table reportedly threw a glass and hit Foxx in the mouth, and his injury required stitches. Beverly Hills PD said they were called to the restaurant because there was an attack with a deadly weapon, but the force later said there was no deadly weapon, and no arrests were made.

The people were being “rude” and “vulgar,” and Foxx asked them to stop because his family was present. Beverly Hills police are investigating the situation. But just as soon as news broke, online posts suggested Diddy’s involvement.

And they are saying that J. Foxx was involved in the altercation. Ofcourse many are saying these were

P. Diddy goons. As everyone knows that J. Foxx just did a Netflix special about P. Diddy possible involvement in his health emergency. — 4尺ノモレ (@Pr0l0tario1) December 15, 2024 via 4尺ノモレ/X

So #JamieFox apparently got STITCHES tonight after getting hit in the mouth with projectile at his birthday dinner.. is this #DIDDY related 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/JlhCmNNHIV — That Surprise Witness, J.D. (@SurpriseWitnes) December 15, 2024 That Surprise Witness, J.D./X

But a Foxx spokesperson later explained, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills PD added, “Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded. Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties. The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

