Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.
Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Is he talking about Diddy?’: Jamie Foxx is aware the ‘devil’ is after him but knows he is ‘blessed’ after an altercation leaves him with stitches

As far as Foxx and Diddy, the "devil's" in the details, according to conspiracy theorists.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 05:04 pm

Online conspiracy theorists think Jamie Foxx has dropped yet another hint that Sean “Diddy” Combs is after him. They say the clue came in an Instagram post that Foxx shared after Foxx was attacked at his birthday party last weekend in Los Angeles.

Recommended Videos

Foxx had a mysterious health scare last year that he referenced in his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, saying it was a brain bleed that led to a stroke. Not long after Foxx was hospitalized, however, some theorized it had something to do with the Diddy sex abuse scandal and that Diddy may have even tried to kill Foxx in a cover-up.

Foxx mentions that speculation in What Had Happened Was …, telling the audience, “The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Did he?’”

Foxx added, “Hell no, I left those parties early. I was out by 9 … Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here,” he said, joking about the vast amounts of baby oil law enforcement recovered in raids at Diddy’s properties.

But about a week after the Netflix special dropped, Foxx was attacked at an LA restaurant, and despite Foxx’s denial, it renewed the theory that Diddy has a hit out on the actor.

“The Devil is busy”

via Jamie Foxx/Instagram

Foxx was attacked on Friday night, and on Sunday he shared an Instagram post stating, “The devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” captioned in part, “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it.”

Fox News shared their report about that post on X, and in response, someone commented the “devil” Foxx mentioned could be Diddy or his men, though a Foxx spokesperson and the Beverly Hills Police Department have since explained the Friday night fight situation, and according to them, Diddy, who is behind bars in New York, was not involved.

via Fox News/X

According to TMZ, Foxx was celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in LA with his family. A party at another table reportedly threw a glass and hit Foxx in the mouth, and his injury required stitches. Beverly Hills PD said they were called to the restaurant because there was an attack with a deadly weapon, but the force later said there was no deadly weapon, and no arrests were made.

The people were being “rude” and “vulgar,” and Foxx asked them to stop because his family was present. Beverly Hills police are investigating the situation. But just as soon as news broke, online posts suggested Diddy’s involvement.

via 4尺ノモレ/X
That Surprise Witness, J.D./X

But a Foxx spokesperson later explained, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills PD added, “Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded. Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties. The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.