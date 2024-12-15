‘P. Diddy goons’: Jamie Foxx’s night out ends in hospital horror, stitches after brutal incident

Is someone after Jamie Foxx? Just a week after his Netflix special dropped, the actor was seemingly targeted while he was out in California, and some say that someone could be Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Hollywood actor was celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills when, out of nowhere, someone threw a glass at his face. It reportedly hit him in the mouth, and this instantly started an altercation involving Foxx. “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the actor told People without disclosing the specifics.

Jamie Foxx Injured and Stitched Up After Glass-Throwing Incident at Birthday Dinner pic.twitter.com/cVHDS2DKpp — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) December 14, 2024

However, TMZ reported that the object was thrown in Foxx’s direction by the “rude and vulgar” people at another table. The Project Power star was reportedly trying to quiet them down for the sake of his family, but they didn’t appreciate Foxx’s gesture. As a result, “he had to get stitches,” according to his rep, who also noted that he is already “recovering.” The rep added, “The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Police told TMZ that authorities were alerted of an altercation at the luxe restaurant at around 10 pm. Based on a report filed after the incident, Foxx was part of the commotion, but he was no longer around by the time the authorities arrived. Following the news, curious social media users speculated that the people who allegedly assaulted Foxx might have been goons paid by Diddy to send Foxx a message.

“Many are saying these were P. Diddy goons. As everyone knows that J. Foxx just did a Netflix special about P. Diddy possible involvement in his health emergency,” one wrote on X.

Foxx’s Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… premiered on the streaming giant on Dec. 10. In it, he did not hold back in addressing past issues he had to deal with, including his April 2023 medical emergency and the conspiracy theory claiming Diddy was responsible for its. “The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Did he?’” Foxx asked in the special.

He then answered the question by poking fun at the allegations against the disgraced music producer. “Hell no, I left those parties early. I was out by 9, [N-word]. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

After joking about his health scare, Foxx admitted to his live audience that what he had was a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

Since overcoming the medical emergency, Foxx got back to work. Aside from the comedy special, he has a Netflix movie, titled Back in Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz, coming out in January. He also has another project slated for release next year called All-Star Weekend, which he co-wrote and directed. It stars Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr., and Jeremy Piven, among others. Meanwhile, Diddy, who is awaiting his trial set for May 5, 2025, has reportedly given up on his appeal to be released on bail, according to ABC News.

