‘I left them parties early’: Jamie Foxx addresses THOSE Diddy rumors in explosive Netflix special

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in some serious trouble. The rapper and record producer has been accused of some heinous crimes dating back decades, including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. He’s currently in federal custody and awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being arrested and indicted — and it looks like some fellow celebrities are being dragged down with him, with Jay-Z being the latest star to become embroiled in the ever-evolving situation. Jamie Foxx, however, is having none of it.

The actor, singer, comedian, producer, and director openly admits to having attended some of Diddy’s infamous parties (some of which have been labeled “Freak Offs” for their bizarre and disturbing nature) but categorically distances himself from being involved in any wrongdoing. In fact, in his recent explosive Netflix stand-up special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, Foxx addresses the subject directly in front of his adoring crowd. In particular, he discusses the rumors that Diddy was responsible for his recent hospitalization, having apparently tried to poison the star — the suggestion being that he did so to silence Foxx because he knows too much about the despicable things Diddy allegedly did.

jamie foxx addresses the diddy rumors in his new netflix special: “the internet was saying puffy tried to kill me… hell naw… i left them parties early” pic.twitter.com/DIJwpuUQcp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 10, 2024

As seen in the above clip, which has been posted on X, Foxx begins talking about the subject by saying, “The internet said that Puffy tried to kill me. That’s what the internet was saying. I know what you’re thinking: ‘Diddy?'” The crowd laughs at the pun. Foxx continues, “Hell no, I left those parties early. I was out by 9, [N-word]. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

Foxx also took the opportunity to tell the truth behind the reasons for his hospitalization during the show, explaining that he had a “brain bleed” that led to a stroke.

The 56-year-old star added, “Here’s the thing: When you dream about what you wanna be in life, you don’t dream tragedy. You dream everything is good. I’ve got my life, I’ve got cars, I’ve got all that. But when something does go wrong, you need a sister, four foot eleven, full of motherhood.”

Foxx then held back tears as he was referring to the fact that his sister saved him by taking him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta and gave doctors the go-ahead to operate on his head.

jamie foxx in his new netflix special says he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke and his sister saved him by taking him to piedmont hospital in atlanta and giving doctors the OK to operate on his head: pic.twitter.com/ZyWFyfG0Ru — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 10, 2024

The rumors about Diddy poisoning the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor started in October when fellow comedian Choke No Joke — real name Arthur Alston — told the Comedy Hype YouTube channel that he’d attended two of the three shows recorded for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… and described how Foxx had claimed Diddy was responsible for his hospitalization. Evidently, he had fabricated the story, possibly for misjudged comedic effect.

However, Choke No Joke also claimed that rumors have circulated in the industry about an alleged altercation between Foxx and Diddy at one of the latter’s aforementioned parties, which he believed led to the poisoning that never was.

Judging by some of the things being said about Diddy of late — such as him being accused of dangling a woman off a West Coast apartment building balcony in a fit of rage eight years or so ago and supposedly threatening to kill all of his employees — you may believe he’d be capable of poisoning someone. However, in this particular instance, it appears that didn’t happen.

After what really happened to Foxx, his friends, family, and fans are undoubtedly enormously thankful he’s still here, and we wish him well in what is presumably an ongoing recovery from such a serious ailment.

