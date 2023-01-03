Jenna Ortega is the latest “it girl” in the Hollywood industry to make major waves. She’s not new in the entertainment world by any means, but these days, more people than ever are asking questions about her personal life based on her more recent roles.

She got her start on the Disney Channel in a show called Stuck in the Middle where she handled the leading role with grace. Her more recent projects include You on Netflix, Scream, The Fallout, and Yes Day. The reason people are questioning her sexuality has a lot to do with the character she plays on Netflix’s Wednesday. Here’s what fans should know about Jenna’s sexual orientation.

Is Jenna Ortega a lesbian?

A handful of Jenna’s public interactions have come across as flirtatious with her Wednesday co-star Emma Myers. Emma, who plays Enid Sinclair on the show, dropped a comment on Jenna’s Instagram pic that said, “I think maybe I um…. when you um… I think…uh gulp …. hi.”

The comment has racked up more than 150,000 likes and more than 2,700 replies. It’s safe to assume Emma left the comment because she was blown away by Jenna’s beauty in the picture –– and it left her slightly speechless! On one of the pictures Emma shared on her Instagram page, Jenna left a comment that said, “What do I need to do” leading fans to believe Jenna was asking Emma the question in a seductive manner.

As of now, despite Jenna and Emma’s hilarious back-and-forth banter on social media, neither starlet has spoken up about dating in real life. More importantly, Jenna hasn’t come forward to confirm whether or not she is part of the LGBTQ community. Until Jenna opens up about this particular subject, it’s all a bit of a mystery.

Here’s what Jenna Ortega’s dating history looks like

As of now, it appears that Jenna is totally single, but rumors about her past relationships have circulated in the past. According to Capital FM, the talented actress was romantically linked to an actor named Asher Angel in 2018. They dressed up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for Just Jared’s Halloween party.

Plenty of pictures were snapped of the possible couple, but nothing seemed to bloom beyond that night. She also shared a kiss with a singer named Jacob Sartorius on the set of his “Chapstick” music video, but she later confirmed that a legitimate relationship with Jacob never actually happened.