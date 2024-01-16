Is Jennifer Coolidge gay?

She's a gay icon, but do we know if she is gay herself?

The world can’t get enough of actress and gay icon, Jennifer Coolidge; the star is finally being given her due after snagging a win for best supporting actress at the Emmys this year, she’s honestly great, but the LGBTQ+ community have known that for years.

Recommended Videos

Her acceptance speech was all too brief, Coolidge gave thanks to Mike White, (the creator of The White Lotus) as well “all the evil gays.” Jennifer has been an icon of the gay community for years now thanks to roles in films like Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story which have resonated with members of the LGBTQ+ movement.

On top of that, she’s always been incredibly vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ movement. The gays love Coolidge, and she clearly loves them but when it comes to the actress herself, fans have wondered about Jennifer’s sexual orientation.

Could Jennifer Coolidge be gay?

Image via HBO

The White Lotus star is a pretty private person, her relationship and dating history is something she rarely comments on, so there is no confirmation from Coolidge herself regarding her romantic preferences. We do know a little bit about her romantic life though; supposedly, Coolidge dated comedian Chris Kattan in the early 2000s. Although they never went public at the time, Kattan has since confirmed in his 2019 memoir.

Other past flames include Banks McClintock which was mentioned in an article by The New York Times; and Tom Mahoney, although that’s purely speculative, as their relationship has never been confirmed.

Based on her relationship history, it looks like the American Pie actress is heterosexual, but it’s really difficult to say for sure without confirmation from the lady herself. As we’ve already mentioned, Coolidge is a private person, and ultimately her sexuality is her own business.