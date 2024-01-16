Is Jennifer Coolidge married?

Jennifer Coolidge is a national treasure. While she may believe that the evil gays are trying to murder her, nothing could be further from the truth. Ultimately, all we want is for her to be in literally every single show imaginable.

You can imagine our glee knew no bounds when she stepped on the stage to accept the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 Emmy Awards. It was well-deserved, and, honestly, her winning an Emmy should be an annual occurrence. Even if we don’t see her in White Lotus again, it doesn’t matter; just cast her in everything.

Now that we’ve sufficiently gushed over her, let’s jump into everyone’s second favorite topic: romance. To seamlessly intertwine our two favorite subjects today, let’s delve into Coolidge’s love life.

Has Jennifer Coolidge ever been married?

No, Coolidge has never been married, despite numerous rumors suggesting otherwise. The 62-year-old actress has never walked down the aisle, although she has had a few public relationships over the years. Most notably, her relationship with Chris Kattan sparked almost outrage from fans who considered the actress too good for the comedian — and we might have to agree with them.

In 2004, Coolidge was also in a relationship with Banks McClintock, who often praised her, stating that what attracted him to her “other than her good looks, was her comedy.” Ultimately, neither of her past partners has shared any negative press about her, speaking highly of the actress even after they parted ways.

As far as we know, Coolidge is currently single, but that status can change at any time. In the meantime, we’ll content ourselves with having her as one of the best comedic actresses on television.