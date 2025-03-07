Is Jennifer Hudson engaged to Common?

Jennifer Hudson and Common’s relationship is still going strong. The EGOT winner and her multi-award-winning rapper beau have been together for a few years, leaving many wondering whether they have taken the next step in their relationship.

Recently, the couple was spotted sitting courtside at an NBA game when a stray basketball accidentally hit Hudson, knocking off her glasses in the process. Common quickly sprang into action, raising his hand to protect his lady.

The romance rumors have been circulating for years.

Hudson and Common have known each other for more than a decade, often crossing paths and being photographed together at various events. However, dating rumors didn’t emerge until 2022, when they were both cast in the sci-fi thriller Breathe, which was released in 2024. At the time of the shooting, they were frequently spotted together, fueling speculation about a budding romance. At that time, Hudson addressed the rumors by saying, “we shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Despite her denial, the rumors didn’t die down. Instead, they were further intensified in 2023, when the American Idol alum posted a birthday message to Common on social media. That same year, TMZ caught up with Hudson while leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant, and when told that she and Common made a cute couple, Hudson didn’t confirm or deny it but only said, “thank you.” When pressed later on whether she could confirm or deny the rumors, she said, “rumors say a lot of things. But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

The pair confirmed their romance last year.

Hudson and Common finally confirmed their relationship in an adorable way during a Jan. 2024 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where Common appeared as a guest and offered the host a beautiful bouquet of flowers. As Hudson slipped into host mode, she chatted with him about their shared Chicago roots before dropping the question, “Are you dating anybody?” With a genuine smile, Common admitted that he was, describing his partner as an amazing human being, and EGOT winner, and someone with her own talk show. Though he didn’t say Hudson’s name outright, what he revealed was confirmation enough. He went on to describe their romance as a “happy place,” making the moment even more charming.

In Oct. 2024, Common again made a guest appearance on Hudson’s talk show, this time talking about the possibility of marriage. Months prior, the rapper made a comment during an interview on The Breakfast Club, where he said that if he was going to get married, it would be with Hudson. Hudson opened the topic on the show asking what that was about, to which Common replied that he was just expressing his true feelings, reiterating, “If I should be married, it would be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. I was just being honest.“

While their past statements offer clues about the direction of their relationship, the couple is not officially engaged as of now, and Hudson has not been seen wearing a ring. Common has previously described himself as the “marrying type,” but when it comes to tying the knot, both he and Hudson believe it will happen at the right time.

