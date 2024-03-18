The NYSYNC bandmate once dated fellow musician P!nk, but who is he married to now?

Joey Fatone has been enjoying renewed attention of late, following the on-stage reunion of his former band NSYNC, which took place in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Fatone — who sings baritone for the recently reunited boy band — joined the members on stage as part of frontman Justin Timberlake’s recent show, but he is no stranger to the spotlight. Fatone was a part of NSYNC’s meteoric rise to fame in the late-90s, and his recent resurgence into the limelight has had many fans questioning his marital status.

He is in a boy band after all, so it’s perhaps only natural that longtime fans might want to throw their hat in the ring. We’re putting all those questions to bed below.

Is Joey Fatone married?

According to multiple outlets, Joey Fatone is married to Brazilian model and actress Izabel Araujo. The pair reportedly began dating in 2014, and spent their first date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Us Magazine reports that the pair continue to visit Halloween Horror Nights every year to mark their anniversary.

Sakari Exam reports that Fatone and Araujo celebrated tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed their first child the following year. The couple regularly share happy snaps on social media, and even revealed a matching tattoo of each other’s first initials in an Instagram post last month. Elsewhere, the pair were seen together on the red carpet of the Trolls Band Together premiere last year, while Araujo attended the on-stage NSYC reunion in LA earlier this month.

Before Araujo, Fatone was married to his high school sweetheart Kelly Baldwin. The pair had dated off-and-on since 1993, leading to their marriage in 2004. Fatone and Baldwin share two daughters, Kloey Alexandra and Briahna, but ultimately filed for divorce in 2019. Speaking of the divorce in a 2023 interview, Fatone said he and Baldwin had been “doing an absolute great and amazing job” of co-parenting their two children. Fellow NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass is the godfather of Kloey.

Aside from Araujo and Baldwin, it was widely speculated that Fatone once dated fellow musician P!nk in early 2000. The “Raise Your Glass” singer later revealed that Fatone had taken her on an ice cream date, but that the pair were “in the friend zone.”

All members of NSYNC are currently in relationships, with bandmates Timberlake and Bass married to Jessica Biel and Michael Turchin, respectively. Chris Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, is married to Karly Skladany, and JC Chasez has been in a long-term relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since 2018.