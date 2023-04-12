Is Lauren Boebert really Ron DeSantis in drag? The internet’s question, answered

I know it seems like a ridiculous question, but this is the era we live in, so buckle up. Here’s the question: do we really know that Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t actually Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? I mean, obviously. we know. …But do we?

Writer Megan Kelley Hall brought up this very point, and while it’s easily dismissible, it’s also worth taking a look at. The truth is we’ve never seen the two together. They’ve never been in the same place at the same time, and that’s as good an argument as any.

Are we absolutely sure that Bobo isn’t DeSantis in drag? Have we ever seen them in the same place at the same time? If she takes her glasses and wig off, will it be DeSantis? 🤔 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Y49409Ym9c — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) April 12, 2023

What if DeSantis created Boebert as a drag alter ego and just got caught up in it? You know how sometimes a lie goes too far, and then you get stuck in it? This is definitely possible with these two. However, it does feel like DeSantis would have to dumb himself down a bit to play drag Boebert. Well, a lot.

Boebert did not attend college. She did not even finish High School. Boebert actually got a GED certificate a month before her first primary. There are many people in this world much smarter than her, but they are not elected officials. How did this woman get elected?

Here’s where the DeSantis/Boebert conspiracy theory falters: DeSantis attended Yale University and then Harvard Law School. He also earned a commission as a JAG officer in the U.S. Navy. He was deployed to Iraq and earned a Bronze Star Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal. This information, by the way, comes from DeSantis’ own biography, so who knows.

Maybe he’s tired of being capable and wants to run around in a wig and pretend to be not that smart. Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?

Alright. What have we learned? Well, we don’t know for sure that Boebert is DeSantis in drag. If all Democrats are lizard people who eat babies, I guess anything is possible. Until next time.