Both Luis Miguel and Taylor Swift are currently on record-breaking world tours and the Mexican singer, known as El Sol de Mexico by his fans, just gave a nod to that in an Instagram post. But fans want to know if there’s more to Luis Miguel’s Insta post about T-Swift. Perhaps a collaboration is nigh? Or maybe Luis Miguel just decided it was the right time to formally announce himself as a Swiftie?

Luis Miguel’s shows love to T-Swift

📲| Mexican singer, Luis Miguel has posted an edit of him and Taylor Swift on his Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/mTZqNDBwHc — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 24, 2024

Just like Swift, Luis Miguel has had to add more and more dates to his tour as the demand grows bigger with each show. Swift is now rounding out her first batch of shows in London before she returns in August, while Miguel is concluding the U.S. leg of his tour.

Among a slew of posts sharing stats about the success of his tour, Luis Miguel gave a nod to Swift by posting an edited picture of the two of them, edited to look like they were standing back-to-back on the same stage with intense gazes aimed at the audience.

Fan responses

luis miguel subiendo una foto con taylor swift es lo más random del mes y del año — Jorge Yankell Miranda (@ymirandahn7) June 23, 2024

As expected, the response on social media was swift (pun intended) as neither artist has ever mentioned the other before. While both Miguel and Swift are extremely successful, they occupy very different spheres of influence in the music industry. Moreover, the picture was posted without a caption or any follow-up, further confusing fans.

The conclusion most fans came to was that Miguel was simply drawing a parallel between him and Swift as they are both experiencing wild success in their respective tours. The parallels do make sense, as both Miguel and Swift’s tours have taken them around the world and broken sales records in different regions.

Both tours have also been attended by all kinds of high-profile people and celebrities. Miguel has had guests like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend his tour while Swift recently shared a post alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Prince William who attended her London show with his children.

