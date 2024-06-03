Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys
Is Nick Carter alive?

The Backstreet Boys singer has not been in the headlines for his singing for a long time.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 10:52 pm

Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault allegations.

Nick Carter, once a poster child for 90s pop idolatry with the Backstreet Boys, has recently been more prominent in the headlines for serious allegations of sexual assault.

Nick Carter rose to fame in the mid-1990s as a vocalist in the Backstreet Boys. The group, formed in 1993, became one of the most successful boy bands of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide and delivering hit singles like I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), and As Long as You Love Me. Nick continues to navigate his career and remains very much alive, despite the mix-ups some may have had with his late brother, Aaron Carter.

The younger singer tragically passed away on Nov. 5, 2022. He was found deceased in his home in Lancaster, California. Aaron was 34 years old at the time of his death and his struggles with mental health issues and substance abuse were well-documented, which he openly discussed in public forums and interviews.

Now both the brothers are back in the spotlight with the release of the mini-docuseries, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. This series, released on May 27, 2024, delves into the complexities of Aaron and his brother’s lives, focusing particularly on the three sexual assault lawsuits filed against Nick. However, his legal team has been forceful in their defense, dismissing the allegations as “outrageous.”

What are the allegations against Nick Carter?

In December 2022, Shannon “Shay” Ruth, a woman with autism and cerebral palsy, filed a civil lawsuit against Nick, accusing him of raping her on a tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

According to the lawsuit, Nick invited Ruth to join him on the tour bus after a concert, where he allegedly gave her a “funny-tasting beverage” he called “VIP juice.” Ruth claims that he then took her to the bathroom, exposed himself, and demanded oral sex. She alleges that he then raped her, despite her pleas for him to stop, and infected her with HPV.

In response to the allegations, Carter’s attorney, Michael Holtz, denied the allegations, stating that “this claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.” Holtz added that he was confident the accusations would be dismissed once the facts were presented.

This is not the first time Carter has faced sexual assault allegations. In 2017, Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream, accused Carter of raping her in 2003 when she was 18, and he was 22. Carter denied the accusations, and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute due to the statute of limitations. Following the public accusations, more women came forward with allegations against Carter. Ashley Repp is the third woman to sue Carter in 2023.

Fallen Idols, which has released six episodes so far, explores these allegations in detail and exposes the once-favorite singer. 

