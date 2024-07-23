Image Credit: Disney
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Image via Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
Celebrities

Is Olin Reynolds a girl? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s fourth child, introduced

The couple only just announced the child's name, 17 months after their birth.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 08:59 am

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012, having met on the set of 2010’s much-maligned Green Lantern. They remain one of Hollywood’s most famous and beloved couples. Their relationship — seemingly one of the healthiest and most fun-packed in showbiz — has resulted in the birth of four children.

Their youngest child was born 17 months ago, in Feb. 2023. However, Reynolds only revealed the youngster’s name on Monday, July 22nd, 2024. Speaking before the screening at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City (as per BuzzFeed), Reynolds said, “I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here.”

Given that the world already knew about James, Inez, and Betty’s names, it’s now clear that the newest child’s name is Olin. But what gender is Olin?

Is Olin Reynolds a boy or a girl?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Image via Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Olin Reynolds’ gender hasn’t been revealed. However, looking into the origin of the name “Olin” shows that it’s a modern Anglo-American name, likely from the Scandinavian surname Olin, derived from Olof and meaning “descendant of the ancestors.” Typically, it’s a name given to males, so the obvious conclusion to draw is that Olin is a little boy.

There’s no way to be absolutely sure about that, but it’ll undoubtedly be revealed soon — and we’ll be among the first to tell you when it is. We just hope Olin is a happy and healthy child — and with parents as brilliant as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, we’re sure they are.

Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
