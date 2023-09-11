Is Olivia Wilde dating Nick Thune? The rumors, explained

I know what you’re thinking: but wait, what about Harry Styles?

Okay, you’re probably not thinking that. If you’ve followed Olivia Wilde’s personal life as closely as I have, then you know she and Styles called it quits shortly after the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling around Nov. 2022, but that doesn’t make their breakup any less tragic. I’m all for couples working through their issues but she and Styles simply looked divine together. Plus, after the embarrassment Wilde went through being served custody paperwork by now ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in front of millions of people… yeah, that happily ever after ship was never going to set sail again.

Or maybe it will, who knows — In early September Wilde and Sudeikis were reportedly seen putting their differences behind them to attend their son Otis’ soccer game in Los Angeles, so kudos to them. Still, the likelihood that they will rekindle any kind of romance is slim, especially now that Wilde has been seen hugging a new man in public.

Is Oliva Wilde dating Nick Thune now?

Sure, we might be overreacting at the sight of Wilde huggling actor, comedian, and musician Nick Thune, but can you blame us? The two launched into a tight embrace outside the Greek Theater in L.A., according to Extra, and I don’t know about you but I don’t hug friends like that.

All right, maybe sometimes. Perhaps a hug is a hug, but let’s not forget a hug is just two seconds away from holding hands, and we all know how that turned out for WildeStyles.

Thune was previously linked to actress Lake Bell in 2021, but his current relationship status is not as clear as Wilde’s. Of course, now that he and the Don’t Worry Darling director have been linked, that’ll soon change one way or another.

For the time being, we err on the side of caution, assuming both Wilde and Thune are still single. But that hug looked mighty comfortable, so be on the lookout for updates in case more comes of this.