Alecia “Pink” Moore is famously known for her vocal abilities and outspoken personality.

The 43-year-old is currently making headlines because of her character and past comments regarding her experience on 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” with fellow artists Mya, Lil Kim, and Christina Aguilera, after Pink mentioned how unbearable it was allegedly working with Aguilera during a recent interview with BuzzFeed UK. Although it is unclear if the singer ever mentioned Aguilera by name, she did, however, go as far as to say that Lil Kim and Mya “were nice.”

Pink and Aguilera’s years-long feud stemmed from who would do the lead vocals in the hit single, according to the New York Post. Things got so bad between the pair that it is reported Aguilera tried to punch Pink during an outing. But over the years, it appeared that the alleged beef between both women had settled until Pink’s February interview. Since then, Pink has responded to those remarks about her dodgy comments and claimed that she isn’t “shading” anyone, but simply recounting the experience as it happened.

This particular topic made fans more interested in all aspects of Pink’s life, including her diet. This article will dig deep into the “Who Knew” vocalist’s lifestyle and answer those die-hard questions, such as if Pink is vegan or vegetarian.

Is Pink vegan or vegetarian?



Although Pink has confirmed in the past that she was vegetarian since she was 15, during an interview with Food & Wine, the mother of two said that all changed when she gave birth to her daughter Willow Hart. Pink told the publication in May 2017:

“I haven’t eaten anything four-legged or cute since I was 15. I had also stopped eating chicken, but when my daughter, Willow, was in my belly, she just demanded chicken wings and fingers.”

Pink’s sentiments towards her flexible diet were also confirmed during a discussion with Fitness Magazine. The “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress shared that she tries to keep a well-balanced diet “most of the time” by consuming plant-based meals when she is off-tour. She does mention, however, that she occasionally eats chicken and fish:

“I try to eat really healthy most of the time. When I’m not on tour, I’ve done the vegan thing, although I sometimes eat chicken and fish.”

In recent years, Pink has shown off vegan recipes of cuisines she’s made after discovering her son Jameson Hart’s food allergies. Hart is allergic to eggs, dairy, and wheat. In a May 2020 Instagram video, Pink uploaded a video showcasing the process of her making a vegan cherry tart. The ingredients included cherries from the singer’s cherry tree in her backyard, vegan graham crackers, vegan butter, and coconut yogurt for filling alongside vanilla extract and brown sugar.

At this time, it is unclear if Pink is still consuming animal-based products.