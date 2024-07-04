Is Reese Witherspoon related to one of the founding fathers?

The 4th of July is a day of celebration. We celebrate the unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the colonies’ separation from Great Britain, and the founding fathers who signed and recognized independence as a given right. But where does Reese Witherspoon enter the picture?

On the surface, Reese Witherspoon doesn’t have much in common with any of the founding fathers, other than being a patriot. We know and love her as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and as Madeline McKenzie in the mystery-murder series Big Little Lies. She’s an actress known for some of the most iconic titles in Hollywood — she’s an icon in her own right. While she may be a staple in Hollywood, perhaps the only connection she might have with the founding fathers might end with sharing a certain last name. Let’s clear everything up, though.

Is Reese Witherspoon a descendant of founding father John Witherspoon?

via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Long story short: yes, the actress Reese Witherspoon is allegedly a direct descendant of John Witherspoon, one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence. According to a 2004 interview with The Independent, Witherspoon affirmed her mother, Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon, was indeed a descendant of the Scottish Calvinist John Knox and the founding father John Witherspoon. This would make John Witherspoon Reese’s first cousin nine times removed, and John Knox her 12th great-grandfather.

Despite the actress’s claim, however, her lineage has not yet been verified by the Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence genealogists. If proven true, Witherspoon could have easily been a part of the 2017 descendant reunion that recreated John Trumbull’s iconic painting, “The Declaration of Independence,” showing Thomas Jefferson presenting the first draft to Congress. We would’ve loved to see it.

Who was John Witherspoon, the founding father and ancestor of Reese Witherspoon?

Photo by Art Images via Getty Images

For those who may not recognize John Witherspoon’s name off the top of your head, he was the only clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence on July 2, 1776. He was born in Yester, Scotland, on February 5, 1722 (or 1723, depending on the Gregorian calendar). After years of studying, he left Scotland with a Master of Arts degree, a Doctorate in Theology, and a license to preach. He was recruited by the trustees of the College of New Jersey — which now known as Princeton University — to become the President of the college.

In 1768, Witherspoon accepted the proposition, and his family sailed and settled in Philadelphia. Under his direction, the College of New Jersey thrived. He then became an advocate for resistance to the Crown, representing New Jersey in the provincial assembly, and joined the Continental Congress until 1782. He is described by scholars as “remarkably active and influential.” Witherspoon passed away in Princeton on November 15, 1794, and is remembered as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, and perhaps now, for being Reese Witherspoon’s first cousin nine times removed.

